Returning RB Details 'Dream' Playing for UCLA
Second-year UCLA running back Anthony Frias II is living a childhood dream playing for the Bruins after transferring from Kansas State before the 2024 season.
His goal ahead of his redshirt senior season? Showing everyone who he is.
"When coaches turn on my tape, I want them to see somebody who gives effort every play," Frias said in UCLA's latest "Chasing Saturdays" episode. "That's just how I play. That's how I've always done things. That's how I've been raised. I want them to just see that I finish hard, I run hard, and just making sure I do all my assignments and looking like I'm playing free out there, too, not just all scared."
In 2024, Frias appeared in 11 games, mostly on special teams and as a reserve running back. This season, he'll be part of a two-headed attack with Anthony Woods backing up the Bruins' two projected starters, Jaivian Thomas and Jalen Berger.
"Man, to wear UCLA, it means everything," Frias added. "Especially because being from California, seeing the school, knowing the school, it's a big university. Watching them in the Pac-12 growing up, that was huge. Now, to see that I'm playing Division I football and I'm also playing here at UCLA, a good institution academically, it's a dream come true, really. I wear that with honor and know that the four letters on my chest, they're bigger than me. So, when I'm out there, I just try to represent them the best I can."
UCLA's Running Back Plan
Amidst all the appearances at Big Ten media days, Foster sat down for nearly 12 minutes with UCLA's Wayne Cook and Nick Koop to talk all things Bruins leading up to the season. One of the topics they discussed was UCLA's revamped running back room and how Foster plans to utilize every talent in the backfield.
The depth at the position features two prominent returners, Berger and Anthony Frias, and two impactful transfers, Thomas and Woods. Foster, a former running back, couldn't contain his excitement.
"Jalen Berger is returning, so we're really excited about that," Foster said of what we can expect at the position. "But Jaivian Thomas, the transfer from Cal, home run threat."
Cook interjected, "He can make you miss in the hole, too."
"Exactly," Foster added. "And we needed that. It's a perfect combination with both of them, playing together. So I'm looking forward to that, with Berger and [Thomas], and sprinkling Anthony Woods in there, and Anthony Frias.
"[Frias] came in the Fresno State game [last season] and saved us. A couple of guys missed protections in that game, and we kind of put them on the side and told him, 'just go.' And, guess what? He grabbed the reins and he's still been running. Hasn't stopped."
