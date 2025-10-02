Is UCLA The Most Disappointing College Football Team So Far?
The 2025 college football season has seen its fair share of calamities just one month into the season -- but none perhaps more extreme than the UCLA Bruins.
UCLA is winless through four games and down three coaches -- DeShaun Foster and coordinators Ikaika Malloe and Tino Sunseri. Star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava hasn't shaped out all that much, but he's also working with a weaker supporting cast than he had in Knoxville.
Starting with Penn State on Saturday, the Bruins have one of college football's most difficult remaining schedules in the country, meaning the likelihood of a winless season is as high as it's ever been.
The Athletic college football writer David Ubben listed some of the most surprising and disappointing teams through the first month of the season, and the Bruins were joined by Clemson, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Kansas State. All teams severely underperforming their preseason expectations.
"The Bruins, like Oklahoma State, had modest expectations entering the season and were picked 15th in the Big Ten, ahead of Maryland, which is now 4-0," Ubben wrote. "Through the first month, the Bruins are one of four winless FBS teams and the only Power 4 program without a win. That included an embarrassing 35-10 beatdown courtesy of New Mexico, whose program was ravaged by the portal and the coaching carousel this offseason.
"It already cost alum Deshaun Foster his job, but UCLA is staring the first winless season in school history in the face. The Bruins haven’t had a one-win season since 1943."
It's no secret how lost the Bruins' season is becoming. But interim coach Tim Skipper assures that he's going to do everything he can to get the locker room competing.
Tim Skipper Details Locker Room Mood After Northwestern Loss
"A lot of competitors in that locker room. It stings. It really does sting," Skipper said following their loss. "But like I told those guys, you’ve got to keep your heads up – I mean we are going to be in a fight every single game. It is all conference games now. This is a really good conference. No one is going to feel sorry for you. So keep your heads up, and it is going to be a tough flight home. But once we land back home, we got to get ready to go for the next one.”
Saturday's Big Ten opener against the Wildcats was UCLA's latest most important game of the season. Not just because the Bruins desperately need a win, or because it was a conference game, but because Northwestern was arguably the easiest game on the rest of the schedule.
Skipper understands that and is making sure he keeps on motivating the locker room.
“No doubt, no doubt. I’m telling you, there are a lot of competitors in that room," Skipper added. "They have to lock in. We feel bad right now, but there is a lot of ball left. We have only played four games. There is a ton of football left, no matter whether if it’s gone good or bad, you know that you have to play a full season. We will have to bounce back. Nobody is feeling sorry for us, and we’ve got to go.”
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.