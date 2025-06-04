UCLA's Roman Martin Named Most Outstanding Player at LA Regional
UCLA Bruins third baseman Roman Martin was named as the 2025 Men's College World Series Los Angeles Regional Most Outstanding Player over the weekend as he helped advance Westwood to its first super regionals appearance since 2019.
The Bruins went 3-0 in the regional, defeating Fresno State, 19-4, Arizona State, 11-5 and UC Irvine 8-5. Martin was stellar all throughout bracket play.
Martin finished the regional 7-for-14 (.500) with two home runs and eight RBIs.
In their first game against the Bulldogs, Martin stepped in the batter's box six times and slugged for four hits, a home run and three RBIs. He crossed home plate three times in the win.
In Martin's next game, he got the bat on the ball just once in five at-bats, but it was a huge one. With the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, the sophomore slugger hit a grand slam home run to put the game out of reach of the Sun Devils early.
Lastly, against the Anteaters, Martin went 1-3 on the day, drawing a walk in on of his four at bats. His only hit? A two-out RBI to start the game.
Martin was named Most Outstanding Player and to the Los Angeles Regional All-Tournament team along with five other Bruins; catcher Cashel Dugger, first baseman Mulivai Levu, shortstop Roch Cholowsky, outfielder Payton Brennan and pitcher Ian may.
UCLA head coach John Savage touched on the win against UC Irvine and why exactly the Bruins are clicking on all cylinders at the right time.
"I’m pulling for UCI all the time, I helped start the program in 2000," Savage told UCLA Athletics after defeating the Anteaters. "I was there. It was a remarkable time, starting that program. It was full circle because my mentor was the coach, and they went to Omaha. They had some very memorable years; we went to regionals in the second year of the program, 2004."
"The leadership is very good internally," Savage added. "Cody, Michael, and Roch have done a really good job, and the cast of characters are just solid Bruins. They care about the team, and they clearly care about everyone who’s in the clubhouse. That’s what good teams are made of. Every bad team has good players, a couple of good pitchers. I tell them that all the time. But there’s more to it. The loyalty toward each other and the appreciation that they have for each other. We still have a long road that’s yet to come. There’s nothing to really celebrate. You can enjoy this, but we’ve got to get back to work. That’s the mindset that they have. They did a remarkable job of building this team, and I have to tip my hat to these players.”
UCLA plays UTSA in Super Regionals in Westwood in a best-of-three series to potentially get back to Omaha for the first time since 2013. Game one is on Saturday, June 7 at 4 p.m. PT on ESPNU.
