Three Bruins Who Must Step Up Against Washington

The Bruins are easily coming off their worst loss this season against California, a loss that would effectively remove them from the new AP rankings.

All around, the Bruins struggled against Cal, aside from a few standout performances. And while March is still four months away, this game could quietly become a turning point — one that determines whether UCLA has what it takes to make a deep run.

Donovan Dent | G

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After an abysmal outing against Cal, this game holds real stakes for Donovan Dent. After an offseason full of hype, his addition had fans hopeful that the Bruins would be at least in the top 10 in the rankings by now.

Dent still has plenty to prove. Against Cal, he shot a rough 12.5%, and Washington presents another challenge with Wesley Yates III — a dynamic guard who, much like Cal’s Dai Dai Ames, will test Dent on both ends. It’s the kind of matchup that could either expose his struggles or push him toward the level UCLA needs from him.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) leaves the court after defeated by the Arizona Wildcats 69-65 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This season, Dent is averaging 11 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35.8% from the field. The most glaring concern in his game has been his shooting efficiency. In addition to his modest field-goal percentage, he’s hitting just 56.7% from the free-throw line.

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. has really stepped up lately, and even Mick Cronin has praised the impact Dailey brings off the court. There’s no doubt he’ll play a major role in any success the Bruins find against Washington.

The only person who could prevent Dailey from having a great outing is Hannes Steinbach, who is averaging 14.5 points and 12.8 rebounds, while shooting a very impressive 56.1%. Dailey needs to figure out how to gain an edge rebounding, or this game can easily shift in Washington's way.

Xavier Booker | F

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and center Xavier Booker (1) leave the court after defeated by the Arizona Wildcats 69-65 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has really come into his own this season, emerging as an important piece for the Bruins. His performance could be make-or-break against Washington, especially with his role as the team’s primary big man.

In Eric Dailey's section, we spoke about how Hannes Steinbeck will be a thorn in the Bruins' side during this one. Booker will also be tasked with closing the rebounding gap for the Bruins. Booker is the Bruins' second leading rebounder, meaning he will need to take it up a notch vs Washington.

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

This is the Bruins first conference test of the season. If the Bruins are able to walk out of Alaska Airlines Arena with a win they have a real shot of proving the doubters wrong.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.