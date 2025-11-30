Live Game Thread: UCLA Bruins Vs USC Trojans
The UCLA Bruins take on their bitter rivals in the USC Trojans, to cap off their regular season. The Bruins have been through a lot this season and would love nothing more than to give it their all against the Trojans. UCLA holds a 3-8 record entering the game, whereas USC is 8-3.
These two have a historic rivalry against each other, but the goal remains the same. Want to follow along with all the action? Bruins On SI is the place to do that, as we will keep tabs of every important aspect from fumbles, to field goals, to touchdowns.
The game is underway.
1st Quarter
- TOUCHDOWN: The Trojans started with the football and started the scoring, ending a 10-play drive with a five-yard touchdown run. The Bruins fell down 7-0 early.
- PUNT: The Bruins' first drive of the game didn't go as smoothly as the Trojans' did, as they were forced to punt the football away after three plays.
- BLOCKED FG: The Trojans found their way into UCLA territory again, but it was the Bruins who came away with the stop on the back of Scott Taylor's block. Still 7-0 USC.
END OF QUARTER
2nd Quarter
- TOUCHDOWN: The Bruins found themselves in the end zone after a 13-play drive. Kwazi Gilmer was the receiver, hauling in the pass from Nico Iamaleava. 7-7 tie.
- MISSED FG: The Trojans offense still gives the Bruins defense issues, but the football God's were on the side of UCLA. Ryon Sayeri's attempt was no good, keeping the game tied at 7 all.
