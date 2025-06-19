UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Very Early Baseball Preview
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we take a look at the Bruins' baseball season in review and give a few way-too-early predictions for next season after they were eliminated from the College World Series on Tuesday.
UCLA was eliminated from the College World Series on Tuesday after losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Below is an excerpt from UCLA Bruins on SI's elimination game review:
UCLA entered Tuesday undefeated in the postseason and was eliminated from the College World Series by night time after losing 7-5 to Arkansas their elimination game.
The Bruins were at Charles Schwab Field earlier Tuesday morning to finish Monday's game against LSU that was rained out and suspended after three innings. Thus, giving the Bruins their only doubleheader all season and eventually eliminating them from the postseason.
UCLA struggled from the plate against the No. 3-seeded Razorbacks all game. Arkansas came off a no-hitter against Murray State and had two days of rest. Still, the Bruins' bats were absent for most of their last two games.
Razorbacks starting pitcher Zach Root tossed 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just three hits and two walks.
Arkansas was able to score in the first inning off a Wehiwa Aloy two-run home run. They scored one more run in the fifth inning and two in both the seventh and eighth, going up 7-0 entering the ninth inning.
The Bruins' late-game rally was too little too late as the scored three runs in the final frame, losing 7-3 and ending their 2025 season.
UCLA was widely considered to be ahead of schedule this season. Eight of its nine players in the lineups are Sophomores, most of them returning from last season's 19-win team.
It's a possible reason why much of the dugout, including star shortstop Roch Cholowsky, were all smiles down to the last out, because many of them know that this is just the beginning.
Ahead of their matchup against LSU on Monday, coach John Savage detailed that last season braced them for their run this year despite being one of the youngest teams in the nation.
"Got good, young players. We've got to keep them. We've got to hold on to them," Savage said. "Gotta keep on retaining them. They're very good players. We wore it last year; we clearly did. We did not win many games last year. I didn't think we were going to win as few as we did.
"But at the end of the day, it's paid off. We played a lot of guys that probably weren't quite ready -- Dean West did not play very much last year. He was hurt. Dean played the last weekend of the year, I think got on base 11 times against Stanford. He has one of the best hand-eye coordination in the country, best zone disciplines in the country. Phenomenal player. He didn't play very much last year because of injury. Roch played a lot. Roman [Martin] played quite a bit. Phoenix [Call] played a little bit. Cash[el Dugger] played quite a bit."
The Bruins' season may be over, but much of the roster will be back next season, and they are looking forward to being back in Omaha this time next year.
