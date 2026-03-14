Social Media Reacts To Injury Ridden Semifinal Match

The Bruins entered the Big Ten tournament semifinal without Tyler Bilodeau, and it was going to be all hands on deck to try and grab a victory and move on to the finals.

Then Donovan Dent came down with a minor injury not worth making worse, and the Bruins were left without their top two players and started to get stretched thin.

Yet they still managed to put on a good game for social media, and the shocking closeness got some good reactions online to the Boilermakers rematch.

An Injury Ridden Semifinal Rematch With Purdue: The First Half

The first ten minutes of the game were by far the worst for both teams, as neither could get anything going with the ball and shots just couldn't land no matter what everybody tried.

This included some faulty layups by the Bruins that should have been made and far too many missed threes, yet they kept it close and gave social media a good game to watch.

UCLA Mbb… please don’t disappoint me. 😭🙏🏻💙💛💙keep fighting boys! — Alina Raabe (@AlinaRaabe) March 14, 2026

However, that was when disaster struck, as Dent went down with his injury and two Bruins bench players got more minutes out of necessity, which made many viewers nervous.

UCLA could so beat Purdue with Biladeau (as they’ve already proven this year) so annoying he got hurt — I Bet Totals (@ibettotals) March 14, 2026

The Bruins were even down by eight points with little. time to go in the first half, and without their two best players they couldn't catch back up before the buzzer sounded and had a 34-27 deficit to climb.

An Injury Ridden Semifinal Rematch With Purdue: The Second Half

Things looked over for the Bruins coming out of the locker-room because they let the Boilermakers extend their lead past double digits and could not find any sort of offensive rythym.

Social media already started looking towards March Madness, and even the most resilient UCLA fans had lost hope for the Big Ten tournament.

First Bilodeau was out. Now Donovan Dent. Almost impossible to beat Purdue without your two best players. But smart to not push either injured guy. Let them heal and get ready for the NCAA tourney. #UCLA — Canada's Travel Guy (@JimByersTravel) March 14, 2026

The thing is, UCLA was not done playing and they put together a serious comeback attempt against the Boilermakers across the final ten minutes of the game.

At time they got within the lead by a point or two, and even tied which was incredibly impressive without their top two starters to viewers.

@CBSSports Purdue very fortunate that UCLA's 2 best players are out w injuries — Adrian Casellas (@abie70) March 14, 2026

Unfortunately the comeback bid fell short in the final minute and Purdue was able to pull away, leading to a final score of 73-66 in favor of Purdue.

They had been hit with a bad-break, but UCLA fans online are ready for the bigger tournament and even Purdue fans were able to recognize how good the Bruins performed.

UCLA is going to win a tournament game (maybe multiple)



Dent and Bilodeau will be healthy, and as much as I love to hate on Mick Cronin he’s a great coach



Buy some Bruins stock while you can — BakersBets (@Bakers_Bets) March 14, 2026

super proud of this UCLA team. competed in this game with a very depleted team, now we move on to the important stuff. — 🌟 (@whose_house1) March 14, 2026