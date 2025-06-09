UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Baseball Advances to Omaha
In today's episode, we talk about UCLA advancing to the College World Series after defeating UTSA 7-0 in the second game of the Los Angeles Super Regional.
This will be the Bruins' first trip to Omaha since winning the World Series in 2013.
To watch today's episode, view below:
Bruins coach John Savage and shortstop Roch Cholowsky spoke after the game about making it to Omaha. Below are quotes from their postgame pressers:.
John Savage:
"Again, I think it was a team effort, a lot of guys being on the same page," Savage said. "That's what we've been throughout the season. We've taken some lumps along the way, but for the most part, they've stayed together through thick and thin. To their credit, they believe in one another. We had outstanding pitching this weekend. We had a bunch of naysayers questioning our pitching, and you can't question that now. At the end of the day, we had a lot of really good at-bats.
"Our defense was championship-level, clearly. On to the next tournament. I think this team doesn't feel like this is the end of the journey. It wasn't our goal to just get to Omaha. We've talked a lot about going and playing well, taking our game to whoever we play. I'm really excited for the guys, excited for the alumni, the fans. I'm excited for everyone involved. At the end of the day, it's an appreciation on my behalf towards a lot of people.
"I think a big deal was the Big Ten tournament," Savage said. "Them experiencing the ballpark, we were there for a week, seven nights. And I think they got a little taste of it and said 'you know what? I want to come back.'
"We've always been a really good postseason team, in all honesty. We just haven't been back to Omaha in 12 years. I think I could use my experience. Letting them know [to] enjoy the moment, enjoy the process, enjoy the journey. I think they're really looking forward to playing in front of big crowds."
Roch Cholowsky:
"This is surreal to me," Cholowsky said following the Omaha-clinching win. "It's just something that I've dreamed of as long as I could remember. Getting to go experience [the CWS] a couple years ago just added that much more fire to the dream.
"I haven't wrapped my head around it. It's something that I'm never going to forget. But, I mean, we're not done yet. We're going there to play our game of baseball and just take it other teams, so I'm looking forward to that."
