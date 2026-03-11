UCLA Bruins Conference Tournament Hub: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions

Below is everything you need to know about the UCLA Bruins in the conference tournament, including the full schedule, bracket outlook, and predictions.

The postseason has arrived, and the UCLA Bruins will look to make a deep run in the conference tournament as March Madness approaches. With the NCAA Tournament looming, every game carries major implications for UCLA’s seeding and tournament hopes.

UCLA Conference Tournament Schedule

Round Date Opponent Time TV Second-Round March. 12 Rutgers or Minnesota 7:25 p.m. PST B1G Network Quarterfinal March. 13 TBD 7:25 p.m. PST B1G Network Semifinal March. 14 TBD 3:00 p.m. PST CBS Championship March. 15 TBD 2:30 p.m. PST CBS

Official Tournament Bracket

Official Big Ten Tournament Bracket as of March. 11, 2025 | https://bigten.org/mbb/article/58675/

Predicting UCLA's Tournament

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been a very volatile team this season. Meaning it is very hard to pinpoint exactly where UCLA could finish its tournament run. However, if UCLA can string a few games together, like they have proven, there is a real shot for a deep run here.

UCLA's only possible second-round opponents are Minnesota and Rutgers. Both teams present a challenge that could effectively end UCLA's tournament run early. The Bruins handled Rutgers with ease earlier this season, winning 98-66. However, Minnesota poses a much scarier threat.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) chest dumps teammate Eric Dailey Jr. (3) after hitting a 3-point shot during the second} half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Based on how both teams performed against UCLA this season, it is clear that Minnesota is not a team to play with. Just recently, on Feb. 28, Minnesota was able to stifle the Bruins 78-73; a game that UCLA wishes it could get back. But with added momentum and the game on a neutral site, UCLA should win.

If UCLA advances to the quarterfinals, the Bruins will face Michigan State , the team that beat them 82-59 on Feb. 17. That loss gave UCLA the motivation to finish the season strong, and a rematch would offer the ultimate storyline: a chance for the Bruins to get revenge.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view as UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles against Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) on the SC logo at midcourt in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins know how to beat quality opponents; their résumé proves it. UCLA should advance to the semifinals after a battle with Michigan State, led by three Bruins scoring 15-plus points. From there, the road could get much smoother, with a potential semifinal matchup against either Purdue or Nebraska.

Nebraska's loss to UCLA could prove to be the mental jab the Huskers did not need. Because of this, and Purdue picking up steam, we could see another Big Ten classic rematch between UCLA and Purdue. If the Bruins were able to do it once, they could do it again. UCLA makes the finals.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives the baseline past Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA's tournament will end there. The Bruins looked completely lost in the final 20-minutes against Michigan, the team projected to make the finals. UCLA would score just 18 minutes in the second half of its 86-56 loss to the Wolverines. The gap is simply too wide.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If UCLA can reach the championship game, its résumé and NCAA Tournament seed will skyrocket.