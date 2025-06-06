What is UCLA's Secret to College World Series Run?
Runs, runs, and runs. UCLA baseball is making its first NCAA Super Regionals appearance in six years and attributes most of its success to its offense.
And the Bruins will continue leaning on putting up a lots of runs, early.
"Our offense has done a good job recently of scoring first," Bruins sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky said Wednesday. "That's probably one of the biggest things that we talk about as the offense, is scoring first and winning innings.
"Having guys like Cal (Randall), (August) Souza and Easton (Hawk) in the back end of our bullpen, we know that if we're getting deep into a game with a lead, we got a pretty good chance of winning."
The Bruins cruised through the Los Angeles Super Regional, defeating Fresno State, 19-4, in the first game, Arizona State 11-5, and UC Irvine 8-5 in the final.
They jumped out to early leads in each of those matchups, perfectly executing their game plan to sweep bracket play.
"We saw what worked this weekend," Cholowsky said of what they're looking to take offensively from regional play. "Just try to repeat that same approach. That same mentality. Coach (Bryant) Ward did a good job of preparing us for the starters this weekend and, you guys saw that, we scored early in all three games, got the starter out pretty early.
"Getting to the starters has been one of our strong suits this year. Those are the games that we go out there and have our best offensive production days, when we can get to the starter early."
The Bruins scored four runs in the first inning against the Bulldogs, seven in the second innings against the Sun Devils, and all eight through the first four innings against the Anteaters.
Coach John Savage complimented the team's offense for igniting their so far.
"It's a very balanced offensive lineup," Savage said Wednesday. "And the lineup has been stretched. ... I think any manager would tell you that, when you talk about depth, when you talk about getting through nine guys, it's a lot more difficult to get through nine guys than four guys.
"Clearly our offense has been our strength this season. I think our defense has (also) been our strength of this season."
UCLA's first game against UTSA in the Los Angeles Super Regional, which the Bruins will be hosting thanks to the Roadrunners upsetting No. 2 ranked Texas, will be on Saturday, June 7, at 4 p.m. PT on ESPNU.
