UCLA's Cronin Provides Updates on Injured Stars

The UCLA Bruins may have dodged a bullet this week, leading into the NCAA Tournament, regarding injuries to their two best players.

The Bruins enter the tournament as the 7 seed in the East Region and will take on the 10th seed UCF Knights on March 20. Despite a strange up-and-down season, UCLA managed to pick up several quality wins in Big Ten play, boosting its resume big time for March.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

On the injury front, Tyler Bilodeau suffered a knee injury against the Michigan State Spartans in the Big Ten Quarterfinals that ended his contest early. Bilodeau is averaging a team-high 17.6 points per game on gaudy shooting splits of 52/46/87.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bruins would go on to win that game 88-84 to advance to the semifinals against Purdue. In that game, the Bruins dealt with yet another injury scare, this time to Donovan Dent, who left the game early after playing just 10 minutes due to a calf injury.

As if the blow to Bilodeau wasn’t bad enough, an injury to Dent would be catastrophic to the Bruins’ chances this postseason. Dent has been on fire of late, dishing out 78 assists with just six turnovers over his last eight games, including the only triple-double in Big Ten Tournament history with his performance against Rutgers.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates his teams win against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bruins were able to survive Skyy Clark’s long-term absence during conference play, so they’d like to avoid more scenarios without some of their top guns.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) passes the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Despite the scares, head coach Mick Cronin provided updates on both of his stars after losing to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament, which should ease the nerves of Bruins fans heading into a tournament where they have a realistic chance of going on a deep run.

“Tyler could have played, Donnie could have played,” Cronin said. “They’d have been playing hurt, but there’s just no point. I wouldn’t have them in a regular-season game. I just try to take care of guys. The experience that Steve [Jamerson], and Brandon [Williams], and Eric Freeny got today can really help us next week when those guys are back.”

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images