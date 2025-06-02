UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Softball Season Ends
In today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we take a look at the Bruins' softball team's season ending in a controversial, extra-inning thriller, and the baseball team cruising through the College Baseball World Series Los Angeles Regionals.
To watch today's episode, view below:
Below is a transcription of UCLA head softball coach Kelly Inouye-Perez's postgame availability following their loss to Tennessee.
Opening statement
“First and foremost, I want to congratulate Tennessee. Just a great battle to the end, wish them the best of luck moving forward. For us though, I could not be more proud, period. The ability for us to be able to fight, the ability for us to come back, just down to the last pitch. There’s something about what UCLA softball can do with your backs against the wall, and just rising to the occasion to create some amazing memories. The experience game for my younger Bruins, for the Bruins who have been here before and who just showed who they are on the biggest stage, is something that I’m proud of, and I’m really excited for the future.”
On Megan’s home run to right field, followed by the review at home plate.
“First of all, the ability to come together and say that we have the opportunity to win this game is something that we call Bruin Magic. It came together with the energy in the dugout, those kind of moments are things we live for at UCLA. The delay is something that I’ve never experienced, and what potentially could have happened, my mind was spinning too on how this would be devastating to have that happen. So, it was a long one, that’s it. I just told everyone to hang tight and got clarity on a few things with what actually happened because I didn’t see it at the end of the day. How long was it? Fourteen (minute review)? That’s rough for that to have to happen, but bottom line, she hit the two-run home run and tied up the game, so I’ll remember that forever.”
On senior Savannah Pola’s final season.
“Those are the types of things (are) why I love to coach. It’s just difficult being a student athlete, especially when you play well. She had such a great freshman year, and then everyone kept on saying–when she wasn’t as successful–what happened to Savvy Pola? I told her that’s the biggest compliment you can get, the standard is so high that they think something’s wrong. It’s just the game at the end of the day; she wasn’t 100 percent, but it’s the game. The ability for her to finish out her senior year the way she did is, to me, what’s going to propel her into life. Through the hard, through injuries, through all the noise of everyone saying “what’s wrong with you?”. She actually went to work and she got really locked in to do whatever she could to help her team. Those are the things that make me proud, now she’ll forever remember that there’s nothing that’s too hard. This game can beat you up and actually make you doubt yourself on your ability to play softball, but for Savi Pola, she can leave (with her) shoulders back and chin up that she overcame it. She shined, she came through big time, and a big part of why we’re here is because of Savi Pola. I couldn’t be more proud, she’s a great Bruin, she’s going to continue her education at UCLA, and get into the master’s program because she’s trying to figure out if she can continue to give back to this sport in some capacity at the collegiate level. So, we’re excited to have her around and her experience.”
On the team locking back in after the review at home plate.
“Our sport has changed. This review stuff, and even (in) game one, the feeling of what we were doing on the field, and having it go to review, the sport has just changed. What’s happening and what’s going on, we wanted to get the plays right. That was the whole intention of instant review. We didn’t want it to be put on the umpire, who has human error, that they could do things. Then, we saw the flipside where they didn’t get the call right. We’re constantly trying to elevate the sport and do what’s right for the sport, so we implemented the instant review, and it’s part of the game now. ESPN, I know, doesn’t like it, especially those long delays, and a big part of why we’re so big right now is because of ESPN, so I appreciate the ability – and the girls work so hard – to try and get everything right. The delays are part of it, and the goal is to be able to make sure that they don’t leave any stone unturned, but they have the ability to take 14 (or) 15 minutes to try and figure out what the actual call is, so it’s kind of just a part of the game now.”
