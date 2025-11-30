What You Need to Know Before UCLA vs Tennessee
UCLA is looking takedown No. 15 Tennessee, potentially without star Lauren Betts.
After losing a heartbreaker to No. 4 Texas, UCLA was able to bounce back with a 30-point win over Duke. Betts did not play in this one; however, the Bruins still showed out massively, giving fans hope for the Tennessee showdown.
Numbers You Need to Know
UCLA heading into this game is averaging 81.4 points/game, 44.6 rebounds/game, 20.4 assists/game, 6.5 steals/game, and 4.5 blocks/ game. The Bruins' Achilles heel this season has been their turnover issues, averaging 13.1 turnovers/game.
The Bruins have shot well this season, shooting 49.9% from the field, while also shooting 35.8% from three. Against Duke, the Bruins shot 53% FG, while shooting a very impressive 59% from three.
On the other side, Tennessee is averaging a very similar 81.2 points/game. The Lady Volunteers have also averaged 45.8 rebounds/game, 14.3 assists/game, a great 14.7 steals/game, and 15.7 turnovers/game. They have also shot 41.9% from the field and 28.4% from three.
Keys to The Game
Something that sticks out from Tennessee's averages is its steals. The Bruins' biggest downfall against Texas was their 20 turnovers. The most glaring key in this game is easily the turnovers, with UCLA averaging 13.1/game while Tennessee averaging 15.7/game.
While UCLA averages fewer turnovers per game, Tennessee makes up for it with 14.7 steals per game—an area where the Bruins have struggled to keep pace.
Rebounding could also be a deciding factor in this matchup. Tennessee averages 1.2 more rebounds per game, and the Bruins may be without their top rebounder in Lauren Betts, which only widens that gap. If UCLA can figure out equalize, the Bruins could be in real shape to win this game.
The Bruins also need to figure out how to slow down Talaysia Cooper, who has been on a role this season, averaging 16.2 points/game as well as 7.7 rebounds/game. More than likely, Kiki Rice will be on Cooper, which will most likely be the decider in this matchup.
If UCLA is without Betts, the Bruins’ playmakers will need to step up and deliver a massive performance. Angela Dugalić would slide into Betts’ role, and she’ll need to have a strong night rebounding to give UCLA any edge in this matchup.
If the Bruins can pull off a win here, it will show the rest of the country that they don’t have to rely solely on Betts in Top-25 matchups.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.