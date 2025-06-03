What Does MCWS Bracket Look Like After UCLA Advances?
After pummeling through the 2025 Men's College World Series Los Angeles Regional, the UCLA Bruins have their eyes set on UTSA in this weekend's best-of-three Super Regional series to punch their ticket to Omaha.
With regionals behind them and the Roadrunners in front of them, let's take a look at how the rest of the bracket -- filled with crazy upsets -- is shaping out after the final day of regionals.
UCLA's path so far
The Bruins swept their way through their regional round in Westwood, dominating Fresno State, 19-4, in the first round and surging through Arizona State, 11-5, in the second.
Their closest game of regional bracket play came in the final round against UC Irvine. After going up 8-0 in the first four innings, the Anteaters stormed back, scoring five runs in the bottoms fourth, fifith and sixth innings.
UCLA's bullpen proceeded to toss three shutout innings to close the game and advance to the next round of the Men's College World Series.
The Bruins will now take on UTSA, which upset the No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns in their Austin Regional. Like UCLA, the Roadrunners swept their way through bracket play, but two of their three wins were against Texas. The Longhorns had no answer for them. Needless to say, they shouldn't be taken lightly.
Since Texas lost and the higher seed typically hosts Super Regionals, UCLA could host their first Super Regional appearance since 2019 pending approval from the NCAA Baseball Committee.
Winning two games against UTSA advances the Bruins to Omaha for the first time since 2013, where they wont their first and only World Series championship.
Upsets Galore
Plenty of upsets shook the rest of the Men's College World Series Regionals as bracket play concluded on Monday.
Most notably, along with No. 2 ranked Texas, the first ranked Vanderbilt Commodores weren't even able to make it to the Nashville Regional final, dropping to Louisville in the regional winner's semifinal and then Wright State shortly thereafter.
Here are the winners of each regional and who they will be playing in supers this weekend.
No. 15 UCLA made it out of the Los Angeles Regional and will play against UTSA, which made it out of the Austin Regional.
Miami made it out of the Hattiesburg Regional and will face off against Louisville, winner of the Nashville Regional.
No. 8 Oregon State and No. 9 Florida State will matchup after making it out of Corvallis and Tallahassee respectively.
Murray State made it out of the Oxford Regional and Duke made it out of Athens, they will play each other.
Fifth-ranked North Carolina will take on Arizona. UNC made it out of the Chapel Hill Regional and the Wildcats outlasted everyone in Eugene.
No. 6 LSU merely survived Little Rock in the Baton Rouge Regional and will play West Virginia, winner of the Clemson Regional.
No. 4 Auburn and No. 13 Coastal Carolina meet up in supers. Lastly, third-ranked Arkansas and No. 14 Tennessee will match up.
Sixty-four teams cut down to just 16 over the weekend, all battling with the chance to make it to Omaha. Super Regionals start on June 6.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another breaking news story again from us.
Please let us know your thoughts on the bracket when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.