UCLA in the Mix for Elite 2028 Offensive Lineman

As the 2026 recruiting cycle continues to wind down, college coaching staffs across the country are shifting their focus to future classes.

While UCLA and new head coach Bob Chensey have a lot of work to do in the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Bruins are already beginning to target 2028 prospects and are reportedly in the running to land one of the nation's top offensive linemen.

UCLA in Good Standing with Elite 2028 Offensive Lineman

Throughout his recruitment, the Bruins have been targeting Mataio Fano, a four-star offensive lineman from Orem High School in Orem, Utah. Although UCLA hasn’t officially offered him yet, he still appears to be interested in the program.

While he's only a sophomore at Orem, Fano has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2028 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 62 overall player nationally, the No. 8 offensive tackle, and the No. 1 prospect out of Utah.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen Garrett DiGiorgio (72) and Josh Carlin (54) during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, who recently spoke with Fano's father, Bingham, the four-star offensive tackle plans to set up visits with the schools he's most interested in. Gorney reported that UCLA is among the programs on his list.

"Oregon and USC are two programs that the 2028 standout offensive lineman definitely wants to see," Gorney wrote. "UCLA and Washington are also very high on the list and then Alabama has been poking around as well."

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In addition to the programs Gorney mentioned, Fano is also very interested in Utah. Not only is he from the state, but his brothers Spencer and Logan are star players for the Utes.

While it makes sense for Mataio to want to follow in his brother’s footsteps, his father told Gorney that the young offensive tackle plans to explore each school himself before making a decision.

Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) celebrates with offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“He’s [Mataio's] open to anything right now,” Bingham Fano told Gorney. “A lot of people who don’t know automatically think he’s going to Utah because his brothers went there but for him it’s wide open. He’s going to be a little different."

With Mataio open to other options, the Bruins have a chance to step in and make a strong push for him. There’s still likely a long way to go before Fano makes a decision, but since he’s already interested in the school, UCLA holds an advantage over other programs.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney and his staff should look to get Fano on a visit to Westwood in the coming weeks, as they continue to pursue one of the top players in the entire 2028 class.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW