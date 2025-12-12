How UCLA’s Rebounding Issues Could Make or Break Their Season

While the Bruins have been ok at rebounding, it still remains a problem that could hurt them once conference play comes back around.

The Bruins this season are averaging 34.2 rebounds a game, ranking them 276th in the country. Something needs to give if this team wants to make a deep run in March. Here is why rebounding will be the Bruins' Achilles heel moving forward.

Diagnosing the Issue

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) stops a shot by Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For starters, UCLA hasn’t been outrebounded often — but that shouldn’t be mistaken for a strength. The margins have been far too close for a team of their size and talent. Against Pepperdine, both teams finished with 34 rebounds. Eastern Washington only lost the battle on the glass by five

This will eventually catch up to the Bruins, and it has. Against Arizona, the Bruins would be outrebounded by seven. And against Washington, where the Bruins would be outrebounded by 12, while they won that game, rebounding issues allowed the Huskies to come back in that one.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) and Oregon Ducks forward Devon Pryor (22) reach for a rebound during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It is really hard to diagnose the problem without looking at individual performances. Xavier Booker, who is 6'11, has really struggled to get anything substantial rebounding-wise, averaging 5.1 boards a game. Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark need to help as well, combining for 6.1 rebounds.

Eric Dailey Jr has actually stepped up as the team's best rebounder as of late. In the last three games, Dailey Jr is averaging five rebounds per game. However, if you take away his goose egg against Washington, he is averaging 7.5.

Why Something Needs to Change

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It should go without saying, but good teams know how to rebound. UCLA's next matchup will be against Gonzaga , which is currently ranked No. 5 in the country at rebounding. If UCLA loses, we know exactly where to point. This game could expose UCLA's biggest flaw.

The fact that UCLA is still a Top-25 team right now is generous. It’s clear the Bruins look solid on the surface, but once you really press them, they can collapse quickly — and rebounding is one of the biggest reasons why. When UCLA struggles on the glass, everything else unravels

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) rebounds the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

If UCLA can’t address this issue now, it’s going to become a major problem down the road. With the Bruins entering the Big Ten era, the competition only gets tougher. Four Big Ten teams are currently ranked, and each of them has shown that rebounding is a non-issue

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

