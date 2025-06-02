Bruins to Honor Late Legend at Intuit Dome Next Season
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball team and their former Pac-12 rivals, the Arizona Wildcats, will face off in the Hall of Fame Series in the Intuit Dome next season to honor late UCLA alumni and Naismith Hall of Famer Bill Walton.
The game will be played on Nov. 14 at the home of the Los Angeles Clippers, one of the legend's former teams, and will serve as a tribute to Walton, who had a great career as a Bruin, called plenty of games for both programs on the Pac-12 Network, and whose son, Luke Walton, played for Arizona.
Walton passed away just over a year ago, on May 27, 2024, after a long battle with colon cancer.
His contributions, not just to UCLA, but to the entire sport of basketball have been lauded by many, and it's only right that he continues to be honored.
“The matchup featuring UCLA and the University of Arizona is the perfect way to celebrate Bill’s life and his unwavering passion for basketball," Walton's wife Lori said in a statement released by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
“UCLA played a pivotal role in bringing Bill into the national spotlight, paving the way for his continued success both on and off the court," she added. "Bill fondly remembered Lute Olson as the coach closest to John Wooden, and the people of Tucson provided Bill with numerous cherished memories that helped sustain him during his battle with cancer."
Both Mick Cronin, UCLA's men's basketball coach, and Tommy Lloyd, Arizona's head coach, are honored to be a part of such a meaningful game.
Cronin and his squad got the chance to play in the Intuit Dome against Gonzaga on Dec. 28, 2024 for the first college basketball game in the new arena. The Bruins beat the then-14th-ranked Bulldogs 65-62.
"“We are excited to return to the Intuit Dome for a great matchup in November against Arizona and the opportunity to pay tribute to Bill Walton," Cronin said. "I know that our players really enjoyed the chance to play in the Intuit Dome last December. It’s always exciting for our guys to experience playing in an NBA arena, but the opportunity to play in such a state-of-the-art venue as the Intuit Dome was definitely a highlight for us. We are honored to be back there in November, and everyone with our program is looking forward to the upcoming season.”
Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is expected to release ticketing information, game time and broadcast coverage for the tribute game at a later date.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another breaking news story again from us.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.