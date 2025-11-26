All Bruins

Mick Cronin Speaks Out After Golden Bears Defeat

UCLA Bruins men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin sounds off after a devastating loss to California.

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells as players during the first half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells as players during the first half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Bruins are now 5-2 to start the 2025 season. It has been no mystery that Mick Cronin has been upset with the overall attitude since the season started.

UCLA would fall to the Golden Bears 80-72, in a game the Bruins should have won. Their next game will come against Washington on Dec. 3, where the Bruins are hoping they will be able to bounce back.

What Cronin Said About Team Attitude:

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In recent weeks, Cronin has repeatedly emphasized the poor attitude within the program, and he pointed to those same issues as a major reason for this loss.

"Our team attitude was terrible, it's been a problem for a month, it affects performance," says Cronin.

A growing theme in the Bruins building has been off-court issues. In their game against Sacramento State, Cronin would sit the starters for the first few minutes of the game. Still, it seems like the message was not received, and the Bruins are still dealing with these issues.

How Cronin Describes this UCLA Team:

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

“So I think our team struggles to take a punch. So. I would say we got a glass jaw. If you were to describe us as a fighter,” says Cronin, referencing the Bruins’ inability to stay consistent when adversity hits.

"We're going to toughen up, or it's going to be a long year. But you can't have a glass jaw. You know, you know. But that's scary right now for us. Like, that's got me. Nervous," said Cronin.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play during the second half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It’s no mystery that the Bruins have struggled in games where opponents outperform expectations. That was evident against Cal, but the same pattern showed up earlier this season against Eastern Washington and Pepperdine.

Cronin Takes Accountability:

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) talks with head coach Mick Cronin during the first half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Look, I'm not happy with our performance, but I'll take the blame. I'm not in here. You guys can read the stat sheet. You saw the game. You make your own assessments. When it comes to the game, how we play is my responsibility," said Cronin.

"They deserve to win. They came ready to play. We had some guys did not. That's on me," says, Cronin in his opening statement.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin walks to the court prior to the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

There is no doubt UCLA has a lot of cleaning up to do. Mick Cronin lays it out pretty simply: the team is not in a place right now where they can handle adversity. Something in the building needs to give, or this season might be over before March.

