Breaking Down the Bruins' Big Win vs Washington

The Bruins were able to pull a very close 82-80 win over Washington, here is how they did it.

After a poor outing against Cal the game prior, the Bruins really got things going, for the most part. This game looked like the Bruins were going to blow out the Huskies, but in typical UCLA fashion, they let them back into the game late.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) talks with head coach Mick Cronin during the first half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The numbers for UCLA really did not tell the tale of the game. UCLA shot a 53% FG as well as shooting an excellent 71% 3PT. The Bruins would get thrashed in the rebounding department, only grabbing 21 boards to Washington's 33.

The Bruins were able to get the ball to their playmaker well. They had 21 assists to Washington's 14. And the Bruins easily won the turnover, only giving Washington the ball seven times to the Huskies' 15.

Dec 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots a layup against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent had a solid outing. It seems like earlier in the season, he was dealing with an injury. His stats: 17 PTS, 6-13 FG, 3 REB, 8 AST, 0-1 3PT, 5-6 FT. He improved well shooting-wise, something that he'd been struggling with prior.

Tyler Bilodeau also showed out in his first game back. Although his first half was sub-par, if anything.

His stats: 21 PTS, 7-14 FG, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1-6 3PT, 6-7 FT.

Key Positives

Dec 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) dribbles towards the basket while guarded by UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

From the stats I mentioned earlier, the Bruins shot the ball very well, 71% from three is something that gives fans hope for the future. Three-point shooting was clearly a difference maker in this one, as the Huskies could only make 38% from the arc.

The Bruins' turnover problems may have also hit a crossroads; they only had seven in this game, a season-low, something that had been really hurting the Bruins as of late. If they can keep these numbers down, UCLA could be on to something after this game.

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin on the bench during the second half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not the best outing this season for the Bruin, for sure; however, a game like this was very much needed. Head coach Mick Cronin really stressed in his last presser that UCLA has struggled when teams put up a fight. It is safe to say that UCLA may have overcome that, as Washington really put up a fight.

The Bruins' next matchup will come against Oregon , where they hope to extend their win streak to two, as well as stay undefeated in conference play.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.