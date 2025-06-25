Former Bruin David Singleton Joins Cronin's Staff
Former UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton is joining the men's basketball staff as an assistant coach, Jeff Goodman on The Field of 68 reported Tuesday.
Singleton spent five seasons under Cronin with the Bruins, gaining an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
Over the course of his career, Singleton played in 164 games and started 40. He has career averages of 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. His 164 games is an all-time record for UCLA. Singleton is remembered for his sharpshooting 3-point ability as he finished as the Bruins' fifth all-time three-point percentage leader with a stellar 43.4% from behind the arc for his career. His 219 career 3-point makes ranks third all-time for the Bruins behind Bryce Alford (329) and Jason Kapono (317).
Singleton is joining the staff of a Bruins team primed to make a deep run in March off the heels of a big transfer portal period that landed them Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent from New Mexico.
Many national pundits consider UCLA a contender next season, routinely ranking them within their top-25. After dropping in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Tennessee, Cronin and his staff addressed nearly all the holes that troubled them for much of last season.
Singleton can bring his sharpshooting expertise to the team as Duke proved last season that spacing the floor is going to be a premium if modern college basketball teams want to compete deep into the postseason tournament.
The former Bruins' expertise mixed with his long-tenured experience under Cronin can prove to be a symbiotic for all parties involved next season.
ESPN College Basketball Analyst and legendary coach Dick Vitale actually projected the Bruins to be a top-10 team in college basketball in his recent 12-team power rankings.
Cronin is getting consistency out of his returners, the prospect of a second-year jump from Trent Perry, and the dynamism from transfer guard Donovan Dent. Not to mention landing Kansas City transfer Jamar Browns and Michigan State transfer Xavier Booker, who is a former five-star prospect.
ESPN projects the Bruins' starting lineup to consist of Dent, Clark, Perry, Dailey Jr. and Bilodeau.
