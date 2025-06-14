Remembering UCLA Basketball Legend, "The Thoroughbred," David Greenwood
On June 8, 2024, the world said goodbye to UCLA basketball legend David Greenwood, after a quiet battle with cancer at the age of 68.
"The Thoroughbred," as his brother Al called him, is survived by him, his sister Laverne, former wife Joyce, son Jemil, and daughter Tiffany.
Greenwood, a Compton, California native, was a basketball junkie. Anytime he had the chance to hoop, he was the first one on the court and the last to leave. It even got to a point where he would play for three different teams at three different parks on the same day.
As he developed his game, he became a high school star at Verbum Dei, where he was noticed as one of Southern California's premium prep players.
Greenwood had the privilege of being recruited by legendary UCLA coach John Wooden. In fact, he was one of the final players to receive an offer from the Basketball Hall of Famer.
From there, he managed to build one of the more decorated résumés while spending his four years as a Bruin from 1976 through 1979.
The laundry list of accolades was almost overwhelming.
He was a two-time consensus All-American, the 1977-78 Pac-8 Rookie of the Year, and was named to the NCAA All-Region Team. When the Pac-8 expanded to the Pac-10 the following season, he then won the Player of the Year.
From sophomore to senior year, Greenwood was unstoppable — averaging a double-double (18 PPG, 10.4 RPG), all while leading the conference in both total points and rebounds in his junior and senior seasons.
Greenwood became a star, building the reputation that eventually led to him being selected second overall in the 1979 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, behind Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
Living up to "The Thoroughbred" name that Al gave him, Greenwood had a long, storied career, playing 823 games in the NBA. However, throughout that time, he dealt with several debilitating foot injuries that hurt his productivity.
He proudly made the NBA All-Rookie Team, averaging 16.4 points per game and 9.4 rebounds, and enjoyed his prime years as a Bull. After five seasons in the Windy City, Greenwood and teammate Darwin Cook were traded to the San Antonio Spurs for Jay Vincent and Calvin Natt.
Subsequently, it resulted in decreased productivity for the veteran. However, he found himself on the winning end of an NBA Championship with the Detroit Pistons in his second-to-last season in the league.
Greenwood’s impact on the court was significant, and after he retired, he returned to his high school alma mater to coach and mentor the next generation.
While his death came as a shock to all, the legacy he left will carry on for generations — as a member of not only the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame but also the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
From the parks of Compton to Pauley Pavilion to NBA Champion, David Greenwood will forever be remembered as one of the greatest ever to don the blue and gold.