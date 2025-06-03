UCLA Great Pays Respects to Sports Science Founder
UCLA Bruins legend and future basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Love took to his Instagram story to address the sad passing of former ESPN employee and founder of the Emmy-winning show 'Sports Science,' John Brenkus at 54 years old.
Love has long been an advocate of men's mental health during his 16-year NBA career. It is a subject that not enough people talk about, especially in Love's line of work.
After Brenkus, a member of sports media loved and adored by all, passed away on Saturday, Love offered his condolences on Instagram while also shedding light on the much-overlooked mental illness.
"John Brenkus was a good man," Love said. "Very saddened by his passing. Please don't hesitate to reach out to a loved one and do not suffer along. There is another way."
The news of Brenkus' passing shocked the world on Sunday when a statement was posted to X (formerly Twitter) from the late broadcaster's account.
The statement read:
"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away. John, co-founder of Base Productions, and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning 'Sports Science,' had been battling depression. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025. His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."
Love, an All-American in his lone season with UCLA, made waves in 2018 when he released a story on Player's Tribune chronicling his battle with anxiety and various other mental illnesses. He has since been a pioneer and advocate of the cause and will long be remembered across all sports for his efforts to shed light on such a tragic subject.
The 36-year-old forward is entering his twilight years in the NBA and has spent his last three seasons with the Miami Heat. Before going to South Beach, Love spent eight seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he won his lone NBA Championship.
Love was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2008 and became a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Team selection, the 2010-11 rebounding champion and 10-11 most improved player.
