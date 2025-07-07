Miami Heat's 2026 NBA Finals Odds Unchanged After Acquiring Norman Powell in 3-Team Trade
The Miami Heat made a major upgrade to their roster on Monday morning, as they reportedly acquired former Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and the Clips.
Here are the full details of the trade, per ESPN's Shams Charania:
- Miami gets: Norman Powell
- Los Angeles gets: John Collins
- Utah gets: Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love, 2027 second-round pick
Miami parted ways with Anderson and Love, two players who weren't likely to play major roles in the team's rotation, to add a proven offensive threat in Powell, who is coming off a season where he averaged 21.8 points per game and shot 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Despite the addition, Miami isn't getting much love in the futures market. Oddsmakers have set the Heat at +25000 to win the NBA Finals, and DraftKings Sportsbook did not move those odds following the Powell trade.
Miami has been the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference in each of the team's last three playoff runs (the last three seasons), but it certainly has a lower ceiling without All-Star Jimmy Butler in the fold. Hopefully for Miami, the addition of Powell will help make up for some of what the team lost when it moved Butler to the Golden State Warriors during the 2024-25 season.
Miami has the 10th-best odds to win the Eastern Conference at DraftKings, sitting at +6500. It's clear that oddsmakers don't believe in the Heat yet, as they are behind the Indiana Pacers (+3000 in that market), who won't have Tyrese Haliburton in the 2025-26 season.
It'll be interesting to see how Powell fits in Miami, especially since he is coming off arguably the best season of his career. Powell is also in a contract year, so the Heat may have to decide on whether or not they want to extend him before the 2025-26 season begins.
