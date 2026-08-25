Projecting UCLA Basketball's First Player off Bench This Season
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It’s an uphill battle in most games in the Big Ten, and there are high expectations for the Bruins this season.
UCLA has bolstered its roster with newcomers such as Serbian star Nikola Kusturica, Texas Tech’s Jaylen Petty, and Butler’s Azavier Robinson, to name a few, while also retaining several key pieces from last season.
Trent Perry, Eric Dailey, and Xavier Booker highlight the Bruins’ returning talent, with all three expected to assume a starting position when the season tips off.
The starting lineup has never really been the question. From an outside perspective, it seems obvious that the starting five will consist of Kusturica, Perry, Petty, Dailey, and Booker. The better question is, who’s coming off the bench first?
Candidate for Sixth Man
The cleanest answer would be Auburn transfer Filip Jovic.
Jovic may not have the offensive skill set of some of the other UCLA starters, but his versatility should allow him to find a home on the floor.
Xavier Booker comes in as the biggest question mark among the starters on this team, as consistency and rebounding have been flagged as potential issues for that Bruins frontcourt.
Jovic could be incredibly valuable if he’s able to provide minutes at the five and allow Cronin to not completely change his rotation, depending on Booker’s performance.
Tested at Center Last Season
Last postseason, when center KeShawn Murphy did not suit up for Auburn, Jovic was required to step in at the five during the NIT Tournament, and he held his own. In fact, he even managed to put up double-digit points in most games and led the team in scoring once.
At 6'8", he is a bit undersized to be a true center; he should be capable of filling in for Booker when he needs a breather. Jovic may actually be better suited to play the four, where his combination of size and versatility would play more naturally.
If Cronin needs some more size in the rotation, Sergej Macura would be the best available option, as he’s a bit taller than Jovic, as he’s listed at 6'9".
Overall, Jovic can give Cronin a lot of flexibility in the frontcourt, which could be a major determining factor for how far this team can go. Jovic may very well be the first player off the bench and provide reliable insurance for Booker.
It looks like Cronin is electing to play some small ball this season, and with the talent on this team, it may be enough to overshadow the lack of height.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.