Projecting UCLA Basketball's First Player off Bench This Season

It’s an uphill battle in most games in the Big Ten, and there are high expectations for the Bruins this season.

UCLA has bolstered its roster with newcomers such as Serbian star Nikola Kusturica, Texas Tech’s Jaylen Petty, and Butler’s Azavier Robinson, to name a few, while also retaining several key pieces from last season.

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) drives against Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Perry, Eric Dailey, and Xavier Booker highlight the Bruins’ returning talent, with all three expected to assume a starting position when the season tips off.

The starting lineup has never really been the question. From an outside perspective, it seems obvious that the starting five will consist of Kusturica, Perry, Petty, Dailey, and Booker. The better question is, who’s coming off the bench first?

Candidate for Sixth Man

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jović (38) is introduced as Auburn Tigers take on Seattle Redhawks during the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The cleanest answer would be Auburn transfer Filip Jovic.

Jovic may not have the offensive skill set of some of the other UCLA starters, but his versatility should allow him to find a home on the floor.

Xavier Booker comes in as the biggest question mark among the starters on this team, as consistency and rebounding have been flagged as potential issues for that Bruins frontcourt.

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) looses the ball Sunday, April 5, 2026, during the NIT men's basketball championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jovic could be incredibly valuable if he’s able to provide minutes at the five and allow Cronin to not completely change his rotation, depending on Booker’s performance.

Tested at Center Last Season

Last postseason, when center KeShawn Murphy did not suit up for Auburn, Jovic was required to step in at the five during the NIT Tournament, and he held his own. In fact, he even managed to put up double-digit points in most games and led the team in scoring once.

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jović (38) and Nevada Wolfpack guard Myles Walker (2) fight for a loose ball as Auburn Tigers take on Nevada Wolfpack during the third round of the National Invitation Tournament at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Auburn Tigers lead Nevada Wolfpack 38-26 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 6'8", he is a bit undersized to be a true center; he should be capable of filling in for Booker when he needs a breather. Jovic may actually be better suited to play the four, where his combination of size and versatility would play more naturally.

If Cronin needs some more size in the rotation, Sergej Macura would be the best available option, as he’s a bit taller than Jovic, as he’s listed at 6'9".

Feb 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej MacUra (11) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Jordan Butler (0) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Jovic can give Cronin a lot of flexibility in the frontcourt, which could be a major determining factor for how far this team can go. Jovic may very well be the first player off the bench and provide reliable insurance for Booker.

It looks like Cronin is electing to play some small ball this season, and with the talent on this team, it may be enough to overshadow the lack of height.