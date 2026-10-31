UCLA Basketball Projected Rotation: Starters, Reserves, What's Unsettled

Heading into UCLA's opening matchup against Arizona, we seem to have a pretty good idea of who we'll see on the floor first, based on the two exhibition games UCLA has played.

In both matchups, the same five started for the Bruins, and you can expect to see the same against the Wildcats.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PG: Trent Perry

Backups: Jaylen Petty, Azavier Robinson

Trent Perry will get the start as the Bruins' opening point guard. He enters this season with a lot of responsibility, as he'll try to replicate the role we saw from Donovan Dent last season.

I have high hopes that Perry will produce at an elite level for this team, both as a scorer and a facilitator who can distribute the ball to UCLA's highly skilled scorers. Perry won't be alone either, as Jaylen Petty will also have the ability to take over some of the ball-handling responsibilities. You can expect Perry to see the court around 30 minutes a night, and UCLA’s overall ceiling will be very dependent on whether Perry is able to reach his potential.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SG: Jaylen Petty

Backups: Trent Perry, Azavier Robinson

Starting at shooting guard will be Jaylen Perry, the sharp-shooting transfer from Texas Tech that the Bruins acquired in the offseason. Through two exhibition games, Perry has played more than any other Bruin so far, and it's obvious he profiles as a crucial piece of this Bruins offense.

There are high hopes that Petty can be the best shooter on this team, especially from three-point range. Playing alongside Trent Perry, the duo should make for a very productive backcourt that will keep UCLA's offense in competition with some of the Big Ten's best.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SF: Nikola Kusturica

Backups: Joe Philon, Gunars Grinvalds

International star Nikola Kusturica will get the start as UCLA's small forward. The 17-year-old freshman comes in with major expectations for this UCLA team, as he is truly a do-it-all player. Kusturica's defensive production will go a long way for the Bruins, as he has already shown he can be a prolific defender this season.

Not only that, Kusturica offers some much-needed help on the glass for the Bruins, as well as the ability to provide a spark on offense in many different avenues. It'll be hard to keep him off the floor, so you can expect him to play the majority of any given night.

Behind Kusturica, freshman Joe Philon will also get quite a bit of playing time. Philon’s versatility will allow him to fill in at several different positions on the floor, with small forward being one of them.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PF: Eric Dailey Jr.

Backups: Filip Jovic, Joe Philon, Brandon Williams, Sergej Macura

Returner Eric Dailey Jr. will be the team's starting power forward and one of the most versatile pieces on the court. We saw in the first exhibition game against Cal Baptist that Dailey Jr. has the ability to be UCLA's leading scorer on any given night.

Filip Jovic will fill in as a power forward as well, but we should expect to see him serve as more of a reserve at the center position, despite his 6'8 height.

Philon will again get minutes as a power forward, as his defensive ability and length give him the ability to produce impactful results on the defensive end of the floor.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) attempts to get a rebound against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C: Xavier Booker

Backups: Filip Jovic, Javonte Floyd, Sergej Macura

It seems like UCLA may have two players at the center position getting starter minutes. Xavier Booker will start for UCLA at center, but you can expect Booker and Jovic to both have similar minutes throughout the season. Booker's ability as a rim defender and Jovic's versatility on offense give the Bruins a good balance at the center position.