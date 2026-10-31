UCLA Basketball Projected Rotation: Starters, Reserves, What's Unsettled
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Heading into UCLA's opening matchup against Arizona, we seem to have a pretty good idea of who we'll see on the floor first, based on the two exhibition games UCLA has played.
In both matchups, the same five started for the Bruins, and you can expect to see the same against the Wildcats.
PG: Trent Perry
Backups: Jaylen Petty, Azavier Robinson
Trent Perry will get the start as the Bruins' opening point guard. He enters this season with a lot of responsibility, as he'll try to replicate the role we saw from Donovan Dent last season.
I have high hopes that Perry will produce at an elite level for this team, both as a scorer and a facilitator who can distribute the ball to UCLA's highly skilled scorers. Perry won't be alone either, as Jaylen Petty will also have the ability to take over some of the ball-handling responsibilities. You can expect Perry to see the court around 30 minutes a night, and UCLA’s overall ceiling will be very dependent on whether Perry is able to reach his potential.
SG: Jaylen Petty
Backups: Trent Perry, Azavier Robinson
Starting at shooting guard will be Jaylen Perry, the sharp-shooting transfer from Texas Tech that the Bruins acquired in the offseason. Through two exhibition games, Perry has played more than any other Bruin so far, and it's obvious he profiles as a crucial piece of this Bruins offense.
There are high hopes that Petty can be the best shooter on this team, especially from three-point range. Playing alongside Trent Perry, the duo should make for a very productive backcourt that will keep UCLA's offense in competition with some of the Big Ten's best.
SF: Nikola Kusturica
Backups: Joe Philon, Gunars Grinvalds
International star Nikola Kusturica will get the start as UCLA's small forward. The 17-year-old freshman comes in with major expectations for this UCLA team, as he is truly a do-it-all player. Kusturica's defensive production will go a long way for the Bruins, as he has already shown he can be a prolific defender this season.
Not only that, Kusturica offers some much-needed help on the glass for the Bruins, as well as the ability to provide a spark on offense in many different avenues. It'll be hard to keep him off the floor, so you can expect him to play the majority of any given night.
Behind Kusturica, freshman Joe Philon will also get quite a bit of playing time. Philon’s versatility will allow him to fill in at several different positions on the floor, with small forward being one of them.
PF: Eric Dailey Jr.
Backups: Filip Jovic, Joe Philon, Brandon Williams, Sergej Macura
Returner Eric Dailey Jr. will be the team's starting power forward and one of the most versatile pieces on the court. We saw in the first exhibition game against Cal Baptist that Dailey Jr. has the ability to be UCLA's leading scorer on any given night.
Filip Jovic will fill in as a power forward as well, but we should expect to see him serve as more of a reserve at the center position, despite his 6'8 height.
Philon will again get minutes as a power forward, as his defensive ability and length give him the ability to produce impactful results on the defensive end of the floor.
C: Xavier Booker
Backups: Filip Jovic, Javonte Floyd, Sergej Macura
It seems like UCLA may have two players at the center position getting starter minutes. Xavier Booker will start for UCLA at center, but you can expect Booker and Jovic to both have similar minutes throughout the season. Booker's ability as a rim defender and Jovic's versatility on offense give the Bruins a good balance at the center position.
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.