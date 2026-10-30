Predicting UCLA Basketball’s Newcomer Minutes for 2026 Season
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UCLA will rely heavily on its newcomers this season, as Mick Cronin and Co. did a great job of bringing in talented players through the transfer portal and beyond. Each of them also has a clear and defined role ahead of the season.
It may take time for some newcomers to hit their groove, however, and their minutes through the year may change drastically. Ahead of this highly anticipated season for UCLA, here's where I think the numbers may fall for newcomers' minutes on the court.
Nikola Kusturica - 30+ MPG
For a player like Nikola Kusturica, it's going to be very hard to justify leaving him off the floor for chunks at a time. In just about every game he'll play this season, he will be one of, if not the most talented players on the floor.
His value doesn't come from just one aspect either. He's a do-it-all player for the Bruins who will provide major production on both ends of the court and in just about every aspect. Anything less than 30 minutes a game may invite some serious questions.
Jaylen Petty - 25-30 MPG
Starting shooting guard Jaylen Petty will also have a major role for UCLA this season. Unlike Kusturica, Petty's game is more tailored toward one end of the court, and he should provide an offensive punch for this Bruins team.
Petty's main point of attack will be beyond the three-point line, as he is one of the best shooters on the roster. He also provides value by being able to handle ball-carrying duties at the point guard position whenever Trent Perry needs a break.
Filip Jovic - 20-25 MPG
Filip Jovic had a fantastic exhibition game against San Diego last week and proved that he's likely going to be UCLA's sixth man this season. He has the versatility to impact multiple spots on the floor and provide productive relief for starting center Xavier Booker.
Jovic is also a do-it-all player, as he can win on the glass, provide solid interior defense, and produce on the offensive end. He should average around the same as a starting player, at 20-25 minutes per game.
Azavier Robinson: 15-18 MPG
Robinson is one of the best defenders on this team on the perimeter, and you'll see many opposing guards have trouble against Robinson. Right now, I would expect around 15 minutes a game for the Butler transfer, but Robinson is in a position where his minutes could greatly increase depending on the consistency he's able to provide on the offensive end.
Joe Philon 15-18 MPG
Philon is another player who had a great preseason showing. In the final exhibition, he provided value on both ends of the floor and had a hand in overcoming UCLA’s biggest potential weakness: rebounding. If Philon can continue to be a consistent rebounder for the Bruins, you could see his involvement rise.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.