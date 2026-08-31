UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 12
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We’re approaching the top ten on our list of the top 20 UCLA basketball players of all time.
Coming in at No. 12, this Bruin spent limited time with the program, but it was enough to establish himself as one of the best frontcourt players to ever be part of the Bruins program.
UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 12 Kevin Love
Although Kevin Love spent only one season with UCLA, his lone season in Westwood had a larger impact than that of many other three- or four-year players.
In an all-time ranking, longevity with the program obviously matters, and it is a major reason Love doesn’t crack the top ten. His lone season at UCLA puts him at a disadvantage when compared with other greats who spent significantly more time with the Bruins.
Love arrived in Westwood during the 2007-2008 season and immediately became a centerpiece of that Bruins team. As a freshman, Love averaged a double-double with 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds, leading the team in both categories.
His rebounding is what set him apart from just about everyone in the country. Love still holds UCLA records for total defensive and offensive rebounds in a season, as well as total rebound percentage.
He also scored in double digits in every single game he played at UCLA, a feat that highlights just how important he was to that Bruins team.
In his one season, Love was named to numerous awards. He was named the Pac-10 Rookie of the Year, made the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team, and the All-Pac-10 team. He was also a consensus All-American and the Pac-10 Player of the Year.
That season, the Bruins reached the Final Four after a 35-4 season before losing to Memphis. Love’s individual performance in the postseason would earn him a spot on an NCAA All-Region Team as well as the All-Pac-10 Tournament Team.
Love’s NBA Success
Obviously, Love is known as one of the greatest Bruins in NBA history as well. He was selected fifth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft and has numerous All-Star selections, two All-NBA teams, and was an important member of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers that went on to win one of the most historic championships in NBA history.
While Love’s time in Westwood was very limited, he had no shortage of memorable moments and rightfully deserves a spot in the top 20 all-time Bruins.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.