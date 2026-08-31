We’re approaching the top ten on our list of the top 20 UCLA basketball players of all time.

Coming in at No. 12, this Bruin spent limited time with the program, but it was enough to establish himself as one of the best frontcourt players to ever be part of the Bruins program.

UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 12 Kevin Love

Apr 5, 2008; San Antonio, TX, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Derrick Rose (23) looks to pass the ball against UCLA Bruins center Kevin Love (42) during the first half of the semi-finals of the 2008 NCAA Mens Final Four Championship at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Kevin Love spent only one season with UCLA, his lone season in Westwood had a larger impact than that of many other three- or four-year players.

In an all-time ranking, longevity with the program obviously matters, and it is a major reason Love doesn’t crack the top ten. His lone season at UCLA puts him at a disadvantage when compared with other greats who spent significantly more time with the Bruins.

Apr 5, 2008; San Antonio, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins center Kevin Love (42) goes up for a dunk over Memphis Tigers forward Shawn Taggart (0) and guard Chris Douglas-Roberts (14) during the first half of the semi-finals of the 2008 NCAA Mens Final Four Championship at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love arrived in Westwood during the 2007-2008 season and immediately became a centerpiece of that Bruins team. As a freshman, Love averaged a double-double with 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds, leading the team in both categories.

His rebounding is what set him apart from just about everyone in the country. Love still holds UCLA records for total defensive and offensive rebounds in a season, as well as total rebound percentage.

Apr 4, 2008; San Antonio, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins center Kevin Love (42) shoots the ball during practice the day before the semi-finals of the 2008 NCAA Mens Final Four Championship against the Memphis Tigers at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also scored in double digits in every single game he played at UCLA, a feat that highlights just how important he was to that Bruins team.

In his one season, Love was named to numerous awards. He was named the Pac-10 Rookie of the Year, made the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team, and the All-Pac-10 team. He was also a consensus All-American and the Pac-10 Player of the Year.

March 14, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Kevin Love (42) dunks to score a basket against the Southern California Trojans in the second half during the Pac-Ten tourney at the Staples Center. UCLA defeated Southern California 57-54. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That season, the Bruins reached the Final Four after a 35-4 season before losing to Memphis. Love’s individual performance in the postseason would earn him a spot on an NCAA All-Region Team as well as the All-Pac-10 Tournament Team.

Love’s NBA Success

Obviously, Love is known as one of the greatest Bruins in NBA history as well. He was selected fifth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft and has numerous All-Star selections, two All-NBA teams, and was an important member of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers that went on to win one of the most historic championships in NBA history.

Nov 11, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Love’s time in Westwood was very limited, he had no shortage of memorable moments and rightfully deserves a spot in the top 20 all-time Bruins.