As we continue counting down the top 20 UCLA basketball players of all time, it is important to take every factor into account.

This next Bruin lands at No. 13, and his case rests largely on his individual accomplishments over his two seasons at UCLA.

UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 13 Baron Davis

Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Baron Davis (85) of Team Bonds during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis only spent two seasons with the Bruins, but the amount he accomplished in that relatively short time is more than worth a mention. His overall impact on UCLA in the late nineties earns him a spot among the top 13 Bruins of all time.

Davis hit the ground running when he joined the Bruins as a freshman in the 1997-98 season. He was immediately one of the best guards in the Pac-10 and one of UCLA’s most dynamic guards in its rich history.

Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Baron Davis (85) of Team Bonds during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As a freshman, Davis averaged 11.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.4 steals per game, highlighting his ability to make plays on both ends of the court. In addition, Davis took home the Pac-10 Rookie of the Year Award, as well as a spot on the conference's All-Freshman team.

Davis continued to improve, raising his averages to 15.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game in his sophomore and final season at UCLA. Davis was known for being a reliable defender, as his 2.5 steals per game still ranks first in UCLA history.

Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Davis’ combination of playmaking and defensive production made him an extremely valuable all-around star player for the Bruins. He had the ability to take over a game as a scorer while also being disciplined enough to distribute to his teammates to win games.

Team Success With Baron Davis

Although Davis’ stats were impressive, both of his seasons at UCLA ended sooner than the team would have hoped. In his freshman season, UCLA won 24 games and entered the NCAA Tournament as a 6 seed. They advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing in a blue-blooded battle against Kentucky.

Mar 7, 2012; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Knicks guard Baron Davis (85) during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center. The Bulls defeated the Bucks 106-104. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, his sophomore season was worse. The team won 22 games and lost in the first round to Detroit Mercy despite being a 5 seed.

Davis’ time in Westwood wasn’t as long as others on the list, but his impact and skill set were undeniable. His ability to score, distribute, and be an impactful defender earned him a spot on the top-20 all-time list.