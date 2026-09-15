We’ve finally reached the top five in our countdown of the top 20 UCLA Bruins of all time.

When ranking the best 20 Bruins in UCLA’s history, there is no shortage of players who won National Championships under John Wooden. However, this Bruin managed to pair a National Championship win with one of the best individual peaks of any other player on this list.

UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 5 Marques Johnson

Mar 31, 1975; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins forward Marques Johnson (54) shoots at the against the Kentucky Wildcats 92-85 in the 1975 NCAA Men's Final Four to become the national champions. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That combination of individual success in the box score and the dominant team he played on makes him an easy choice for the top-five Bruins of all time.

Johnson arrived at UCLA in the 1973-74 season and spent all four seasons in college as a Bruin. As a freshman, his impact was a bit quieter than most on this list, as he averaged only 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Jan 25, 1975; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins forward Marques Johnson (54) in action against the Notre Dame Irish at the Joyce Center during the 1974-75 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a sophomore, he became a starter alongside other UCLA stars of the time and helped lead the Bruins to their 10th and final NCAA championship under John Wooden. But Johnson’s career became even more impressive after Wooden retired.

Johnson Became UCLA’s Star

After Wooden’s retirement, Johnson continued to develop into one of the greatest UCLA Bruins of all time. As a junior in 1975-76, he averaged 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Mar 31, 1975; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins forward Marques Johnson (54) shoots in action against the Louisville Cardinals in the 1975 NCAA Men's Final Four . Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was also integral to leading the Bruins to yet another Final Four in their first season under Gene Bartow.

However, his senior season is when he really became a superstar. He averaged 21.4 points and 11.1 rebounds, shooting 59.1% from the field. He led UCLA in both scoring and rebounding, averaged a double-double, and became the first-ever recipient of the John Wooden Award, given to the best player in college basketball.

Jan 27, 1973; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins forward Marques Johnson (54) fights for a jump ball against Notre Dame Irish forward Gary Novak (35) at the Joyce Center during the 1972-73 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He wasn’t simply one of the best UCLA players, but the best player in the entire country. Along with the Wooden Award, Johnson was named a consensus First Team All-American and won just about every Player of the Year award available in 1977. The AP, USBWA, NABC, Helms, UPI, and The Sporting News named him Player of the Year

Ultimately, Johnson’s case for the top-five doesn’t rest on the shoulders of any one aspect, but rather on the balance between individual success and the significant team success he was a part of.

For a program filled with legends like UCLA, that balance is enough for Johnson to earn his spot at No. 5.