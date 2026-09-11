Today we’re continuing with the countdown of the top 20 Bruins of all time, and we’re inching closer to the top 5 as we reveal No. 6 on the list.

To determine this ranking, both individual and overall team success were the main factors. This Bruin has a strong combination of both, along with elite production within UCLA’s greatest dynasty.

UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 6 Jamaal Wilkes

Mar 25, 1974; St. Louis, MO, USA, FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins forward Jamaal Wilkes (52) in action against Kansas Jayhawks forward Tommie Smith (14) during the 1974 Final Four. UCLA beat Kansas 78-61. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilkes' first season as a Bruin came in 1971-72, when he averaged 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds and was a key part of UCLA’s perfect 30-0 season and National Championship.

His second season was the same result. The Bruins once again won the National Championship behind a 30-0 season, and Wilkes still had not known what it was like to lose a basketball game after two perfect seasons. In his second season, Wilkes averaged 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while also being named a First Team All-American.

Mar 24, 1980; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins forward Jamaal Wilkes (35) in action against the Louisville Cardinals during the 1980 Final Four championship game. The Bruins lost 59-54. .Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his third season as a Bruin, Wilkes had his best yet, as he averaged 16.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while once again earning a spot as a First Team All-American. Unfortunately, Wilkes could not win a third title, as UCLA went 26-4 and lost in the National Semifinal to NC State.

Wilkes' individual success, mixed with his two National Championships, speaks volumes when deciding where to rank him on this list. There are certainly arguments for other Bruins to rank ahead of him, as some players had better individual success and, believe it or not, some had even better team success than what Wilkes experienced.

Wilkes' NBA Success

Feb 8, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; The retired jerseys of Los Angeles Lakers players Jamaal Wilkes (52), Wilt Chamberlain (13), Elgin Baylor (22), Shaquille O'Neal (34), Jerry West (44), Magic Johnson (32), James Worthy (42), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33), Kobe Bryant (8 and 24) and Chick Hearn and the names of Minneapolis Lakers Hall of Fame players Vern Mikkelsen, George Mikan, Jim Pollard, Slater Martin, John Kundla and Clyde Lovellette on display at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: | USA TODAY Sports

However, his success didn’t stop at the college level. Wilkes would go on to win four NBA Championships and become a three-time NBA All-Star. Wilkes would also win Rookie of the Year and grab a pair of All-Defensive team mentions.

While his NBA career is not the main reason he ranks so highly on the list, it was still a factor considered. Overall, it further demonstrates Wilkes' talent at both the college and professional levels.

March 23, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors former player Jamaal Wilkes during a 40th anniversary celebration during the game against the Washington Wizards at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Wilkes' success is impossible to ignore. While he may not have been the centerpiece of UCLA’s dynasty during that period, he was no doubt a very crucial part of both of the UCLA National Championships that he won during his career. That is more than enough to give Wilkes a spot within the top 20 Bruins of all-time.