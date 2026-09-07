We're continuing on with the countdown of the top 20 players of all time in UCLA's storied history, and we have arrived at number 8 on the list!

This Bruin may not have the best career numbers in UCLA history, but has one of the strongest peak performances and was a part of one of the most dominant teams in college basketball's history.

UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 8 Walt Hazzard

Unknown date; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Royals guard Oscar Robertson (14) in action against Los Angeles Lakers guard Walt Hazzard (42). Robertson, a 12-time NBA All Star, scored 26,710 points in 1,040 games and is the only player ever to average a triple double for a season in 1962 with 30.8 points per game, 12.5 rebounds per game and 11.4 assists per game. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walt Hazzard may not have the same level of resume as other names on this list, but his spot at number 8 is undoubtedly deserved, considering the role he played in establishing a foundation for what would eventually become arguably the greatest dynasty that college basketball has ever seen.

Walt Hazzard played at UCLA for three seasons and averaged 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game over the course of his career. His best season for the Bruins came during the 1963-64 season, when he averaged 18.6 points per game and helped lead UCLA to a perfect 30-0 record and the program’s first national championship.

March 21, 1964; Kansas City, MO, USA: FILE PHOTO; Duke Blue Devils forward Jeff Mullins (44) fights for a loose ball against UCLA Bruins guard Walt Hazzard during the National Championships at Municipal Auditorium. UCLA defeated Duke 98-83 for the title. . Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That championship season is when Hazzard rose to national prominence. He was named a consensus first-team All-American, the National Player of the Year, and the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. Hazzard would also go on to be named the USBWA Player of the Year, as well as earn a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team and All-Region Team

Hazzard showed up for the Bruins when it mattered most. During that perfect 1963-64 season, he averaged 19.8 points per game in the NCAA tournament. His best performance came against Kansas State in the national semifinal, where he put up 19 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Why Walt Hazzard Comes Is Ranked No. 8

March 21, 1964; Kansas City, MO, USA: FILE PHOTO; Duke Blue Devils guard Hack Tison (31) in action against UCLA Bruins forward Walt Hazzard (42) during the National Championship game at Municipal Auditorium. UCLA defeated Duke 98-83 for the title. . Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hazzard's overall accomplishments in the UCLA basketball program truly cannot be understated. Unfortunately, his overall resume just doesn't stack up with others ahead of him in this ranking. Hazzard’s NBA career also has an influence on his spot in this ranking.

He played 10 seasons in the NBA, beginning with the Los Angeles Lakers and ending with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1974. Hazzard would finish his career averaging 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Former UCLA standout guard Walt Hazzard has been selected for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026.



Hazzard helped lead UCLA to its first NCAA men’s basketball title in 1964.



𝗗𝗘𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗦: https://t.co/AscrDdmiqb pic.twitter.com/94wiqFZY1N — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) July 13, 2026

Still, his UCLA legacy is what matters the most. Overall, he was one of the most influential Bruins under John Wooden and an integral part of a historic undefeated season. He wasn't just one of UCLA's all-time best players, but someone who started one of the most incredible dynasties college basketball has ever seen.