UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 9
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We’re inching closer to the top spot on our countdown of the top 20 UCLA Bruins of all time.
Today’s Bruin, coming in at No. 9, has one of the greatest peaks of any player on the list and was an integral part of one of the greatest teams in program history.
UCLA Basketball Top 20 Players of All Time: No. 9 Ed O’Bannon
O’Bannon arrived at Westwood as a highly touted recruit, but didn’t make as instant an impact as other players on this list. In his freshman season in 1991-92, O’Bannon averaged 3.6 points in 23 games overall with zero starts.
It wasn’t until the 1992-93 season that O’Bannon would come onto the scene. In his sophomore season, he averaged 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game en route to earning First Team All-Pac-12 honors.
As a junior, he continued to improve, raising his output to 18.2 points per game and leading the Pac-10 Conference with 8.8 rebounds per game.
However, O’Bannon may not have made this list if his time at UCLA had ended there. His senior season was when he planted his legacy. The Bruins entered the 1994-95 season with title aspirations, and O’Bannon quickly established himself as the leader who was going to achieve those goals.
He averaged 20.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, earning the Wooden Award as the nation’s best player. He was also named a consensus All-American, the Pac-10 Player of the Year, and the USBWA Player of the Year.
Major Impact in 1995
O’Bannon led UCLA all the way to a National Championship behind a terrific season and capped it off with a victory against Arkansas, ending the year 31-2. O’Bannon was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 1994-95 tournament, as well as earning a spot on the All-Region and All-Tournament teams.
The NCAA Tournament is oftentimes where legacies are cemented, and O’Bannon delivered when the stakes were higher than ever. He was a superstar on one of the best college teams of all-time, and his legacy continues to live on as UCLA’s most recent National Championship winner.
O’Bannon’s college career showed improvement every single season, and he finished as one of the top UCLA Bruins of all-time. His individual success and dominance in college basketball make him well worth a spot among the top-10 Bruins to ever come through the program. O'Bannon's legacy will be remembered for years going forward.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.