Biggest Keys for UCLA to Repeat Last Year's Tournament Success

The Bruins made the NCAA tournament with a roster akin to this year's, which means there will be some similarities when this year's big dance rolls around that UCLA will want to repeat, and some that they will want to avoid at all costs.

The best place to figure out what's best for the team will be by looking back at UCLA's matchups last year, starting with their first round match against Utah State, in which they won 72-47.

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts after making a three pointer during the second half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

So what will UCLA need to repeat from their blowout against the Aggies, and what will they need to stay away from as they start to win favor from the public?

Rebounding

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots the ball against Utah State Aggies center Isaac Johnson (20) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

UCLA has had many issues with rebounding this year, but their game against the Aggies saw the team come out of the game with 33 rebounds in total, which is not bad at all.

The roster does look different as the Bruins no longer have big man Aday Mara; however, some players have been stepping up in his absence, such as Eric Dailey Jr. and Eric Freeny, to find tenacity on the glass.

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

To ensure another dominant first-round victory, rebounding will have to be the primary focus; otherwise, an early exit could become more than possible for the Bruins.

Bench Play

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Ian Martinez (4) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Bench depth is huge for every team in March Madness, as the wrong team having to sit their players for simply overworking them will have an early ticket back home.

However, in last year's first round match, UCLA's bench players were unable to shoot very well or get rebounds to make up for it, except for Mara.

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins center Aday Mara (15) dunks the ball against Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It looks as though that issue has generally been fixed with players such as Freeny, Xavier Booker, and Steven Jamerson II, but only time will tell if it makes a difference in the tournament.

What UCLA Might Not Have Control Over: Shooting

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots the ball against Utah State Aggies center Isaac Johnson (20) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Bruins' starters shot incredibly well from three, with all of them aside from Dailey Jr. shooting with 50% efficiency or better across the game.

If UCLA can remain hot like that, the team will be able to blow past the first round, but realistically, they might not and will have to attack the glass with even higher ferocity than ever before.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images