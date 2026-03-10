Freshman Guard Could Be the X-Factor for UCLA in March

After not playing much this season, Eric Freeny has developed into UCLA's secret weapon.

When Skyy Clark went down with an injury for a large chunk of the season, it was inferred that Freeny would receive more minutes. However, this was not the case, as most of his minutes have come in the last few games, where he has been able to develop into one of UCLA's rising stars.

Recent Impact

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) tries to pass the ball while defended by UCLA Bruins guards Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and Eric Freeny (8) during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In the last four games, Freeny has played three with 18 minutes. In those games, he is averaging seven points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 58.9% from the field. Not only is he efficient, but his rebounding has been something to take note of. UCLA needed someone to step up, and Freeny did.

With Freeny playing his best basketball of the season, UCLA now has wiggle room that was not present before. With how up-and-down UCLA's core five has been as of late, Freeny has been able to come in and score, which in turn has made UCLA a more competitive team, even when pushed against a wall.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) is defended by Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Freeny’s defensive prowess will, without a doubt, be a primary driver in UCLA’s tournament run. In the dismantling of No. 9 Nebraska , Freeny recorded six deflections while holding the Huskers’ leading scorer, Pryce Sandfort, to nine points, down from the 17.9 per game he entered the matchup averaging.

How This Changes UCLA's Dynamic

Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) passes the ball as West Georgia Wolves forward Xavier Shegog (3) defends during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier, Freeny has been able to provide UCLA with points at a steady rate. The Bruins have been susceptible to long, cold stretches that have ultimately decided a few of their losses—take Michigan and Minnesota, for example. This is where Freeny has flourished.

It has been evident that UCLA cannot rely on its guards ot provide a steady stream of scoring. Clark has just two points against USC, which allowed Freeny to play very efficient minutes. If Freeny can replicate this throughout the tournament, UCLA gains a boost offensively.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mick Cronin loves to pull players when defensive effort is lacking. With Freeny building a very solid résumé on the other end of the floor, the Bruins now have a pesky sixth man who can bottle up opposing stars. Players like this move the needle for every successful team.