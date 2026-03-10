Freshman Guard Could Be the X-Factor for UCLA in March
After not playing much this season, Eric Freeny has developed into UCLA's secret weapon.
When Skyy Clark went down with an injury for a large chunk of the season, it was inferred that Freeny would receive more minutes. However, this was not the case, as most of his minutes have come in the last few games, where he has been able to develop into one of UCLA's rising stars.
Recent Impact
In the last four games, Freeny has played three with 18 minutes. In those games, he is averaging seven points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 58.9% from the field. Not only is he efficient, but his rebounding has been something to take note of. UCLA needed someone to step up, and Freeny did.
With Freeny playing his best basketball of the season, UCLA now has wiggle room that was not present before. With how up-and-down UCLA's core five has been as of late, Freeny has been able to come in and score, which in turn has made UCLA a more competitive team, even when pushed against a wall.
Freeny’s defensive prowess will, without a doubt, be a primary driver in UCLA’s tournament run. In the dismantling of No. 9 Nebraska, Freeny recorded six deflections while holding the Huskers’ leading scorer, Pryce Sandfort, to nine points, down from the 17.9 per game he entered the matchup averaging.
How This Changes UCLA's Dynamic
As mentioned earlier, Freeny has been able to provide UCLA with points at a steady rate. The Bruins have been susceptible to long, cold stretches that have ultimately decided a few of their losses—take Michigan and Minnesota, for example. This is where Freeny has flourished.
It has been evident that UCLA cannot rely on its guards ot provide a steady stream of scoring. Clark has just two points against USC, which allowed Freeny to play very efficient minutes. If Freeny can replicate this throughout the tournament, UCLA gains a boost offensively.
Mick Cronin loves to pull players when defensive effort is lacking. With Freeny building a very solid résumé on the other end of the floor, the Bruins now have a pesky sixth man who can bottle up opposing stars. Players like this move the needle for every successful team.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.