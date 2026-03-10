Final AP Poll Hints UCLA Moving in Right Direction
In the final AP Poll of the regular season, the UCLA Bruins received votes in the poll for the first time in quite a while.
After a strong week that saw the Bruins snatch wins over No. 9 Nebraska and USC. UCLA received three votes in the latest poll. It is the first time the Bruins have received votes in the poll since the beginning of conference play.
After starting the season as the No. 12 team in the country, UCLA slipped out of the rankings by December. After spending a week at #25, the Bruins fell out of the rankings for good and never got back in the Top 25.
UCLA’s Resume
Despite being unranked, UCLA has still built up a solid resume for Selection Sunday, as they have wins over three top-10 teams (Illinois, Purdue, and Nebraska), and have four Quad 1 wins and 6 Quad 2 wins. It’s been a murky, up-and-down season for Mick Cronin’s group, but they should have enough on their resume to earn a single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament.
They also survived having Skyy Clark — a supplemental scorer and high-level perimeter defender — miss several games in the middle of conference play due to an injury. He has since returned, and his presence makes UCLA a more dangerous team in the postseason.
Dent’s Recent Surge
Donovan Dent has played a major role in the team’s late-season surge. Over his last five games, Dent has dished out 53 assists to just two turnovers. He has also racked up 15 assists in a game twice in that span, and has scored 25 points or more in a game twice as well.
The Bruins find themselves with a 21-10 record overall and 13-7 in the Big Ten. They will be the 6th seed in the Big Ten Tournament, where they’ll look to make a major statement ahead of Selection Sunday.
Some other notable AP Poll shifts across the conference include: Michigan remaining at No. 3, Michigan State remaining at No. 8, Illinois jumping from No. 11 to No. 9, Nebraska falling from No. 9 to No. 11, Purdue falling from No. 15 to No. 18, Wisconsin entering the top 25 at No. 23, and Ohio State receiving two votes.
Now heading into the Big Ten Tournament, UCLA will look to prove itself over the next week, leading into the NCAA Tournament. It hasn’t been the smoothest of seasons, but if current trends hold up, the Bruins will be a team to watch closely this postseason.
