Final AP Poll Hints UCLA Moving in Right Direction

In the final AP Poll of the regular season, the UCLA Bruins received votes in the poll for the first time in quite a while.

After a strong week that saw the Bruins snatch wins over No. 9 Nebraska and USC. UCLA received three votes in the latest poll. It is the first time the Bruins have received votes in the poll since the beginning of conference play.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Ryan Cornish (9) grabs a loose ball away from UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

After starting the season as the No. 12 team in the country, UCLA slipped out of the rankings by December. After spending a week at #25, the Bruins fell out of the rankings for good and never got back in the Top 25.

UCLA’s Resume

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Despite being unranked, UCLA has still built up a solid resume for Selection Sunday, as they have wins over three top-10 teams (Illinois, Purdue, and Nebraska), and have four Quad 1 wins and 6 Quad 2 wins. It’s been a murky, up-and-down season for Mick Cronin’s group, but they should have enough on their resume to earn a single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They also survived having Skyy Clark — a supplemental scorer and high-level perimeter defender — miss several games in the middle of conference play due to an injury. He has since returned, and his presence makes UCLA a more dangerous team in the postseason.

Dent’s Recent Surge

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) talks with head coach Mick Cronin against the Southern California Trojans first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has played a major role in the team’s late-season surge. Over his last five games, Dent has dished out 53 assists to just two turnovers. He has also racked up 15 assists in a game twice in that span, and has scored 25 points or more in a game twice as well.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins find themselves with a 21-10 record overall and 13-7 in the Big Ten. They will be the 6th seed in the Big Ten Tournament, where they’ll look to make a major statement ahead of Selection Sunday.

Some other notable AP Poll shifts across the conference include: Michigan remaining at No. 3, Michigan State remaining at No. 8, Illinois jumping from No. 11 to No. 9, Nebraska falling from No. 9 to No. 11, Purdue falling from No. 15 to No. 18, Wisconsin entering the top 25 at No. 23, and Ohio State receiving two votes.

Feb 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives past Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images