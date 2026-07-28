Breakout Hope Still Prevalent for UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava

Next year is a crucial year for UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Nico Iamaleava came into last year as a player seeking a fresh start after dealing with a messy situation at the University of Tennessee. While Iamaleava returned home to California, it wasn't the homecoming he had hoped for.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA was a bad team last year, compiling a 3-9 overall record, and its head coach, DeShaun Foster, was fired after losing the opening three games of the season. Iamaleava finished the year with just 1,928 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Now that Bob Chesney is the Bruins' head coach, Iamaleava will be surrounded with a much better supporting cast and could make a big jump.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sports Illustrated 's Zach Koons released his ranking of every quarterback in the Power Four, and Iamaleava is just outside the top 25 at number 26.

Why Nico Iamaleava Is Outside the Top 25

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his list, Koons explains why Iamaleava was ranked just outside the top 25 quarterbacks in the Power Four. Koons brings up the disaster season from a year ago, but also mentions that he will be with his third head coach in four years, which is hard to adjust to for anyone, let alone a QB.

“It’s not surprising that Iamaleava’s counting stats dipped significantly at UCLA given the talent around him and general turmoil within the program. And for the third straight season, the former five-star recruit will be working with a new head coach and play-caller.”

Why Nico Could Move Up the List

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year was not great, as I just noted the reasons why, although there were some positives that Iamaleava displayed. His ability to scramble out of the pocket and pick up major yards was on full display as the offensive line disappointed, and he was forced to scramble. Koons also mentions Iamaleava as the reason he isn't ranked among the worst QBs in college football.

“Bob Chesney would be wise to lean into Iamaleava’s rushing ability, seeing as he ran for 505 yards on 4.5 yards per carry in 2025, and Chesney is fresh off of maximizing a mobile quarterback in Barnett. The sort of performance that Iamaleava had in the Penn State upset last season (70.8% completions on 24 attempts for 166 yards and two touchdowns; 16 carries for 128 yards) is the goal to replicate.”

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico will also have a much better supporting cast around him, including running back Wayne Knight, wide receivers Landon Ellis and Leland Smith, as well as a new and improved offensive line. With all those players on offense and a much-improved defense, it's time for Iamaleava to step up and prove to everyone watching that he is a QB who could be one of the best in the Big Ten next season.