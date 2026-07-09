Nico Iamaleava Set Up for Major Success With UCLA

Redshirt junior quarterback Nico Iamaleava enters a pivotal year with the Bruins.

Coming out of high school, Iamaleava was one of the top-ranked players in the 2023 high school class, but has not lived up to those expectations. He would decide to leave California and join Josh Heupel at Tennessee. Those first two years were not the best for him, as he would underperform in his first year starting.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a messy divorce from Tennessee, Iamaleava entered the transfer portal and decided to come back home to California and play for DeShaun Foster. However, his first year with the Bruins did not end well either. Foster would be let go as head coach, and Iamaleava finished with 1,928 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

With a new head coach and players around him, Nico has been looked at as a player who could have a bounce-back season and is already being labeled as a top 10 QB in the Big Ten, according to On3’s Ari Wasserman.

Where Nico Lands on the List

On Wasserman's list, Iamaleava lands at number nine, which is right in the middle of all 18 Big Ten teams.

Iamaleava is listed behind QBs who have had success throughout their college careers, such as Dante Moore from Oregon, Julian Sayin from Ohio State, Jayden Maiava from USC, and Demond Williams from Washington.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, some QBs listed higher could be passed by Iamaleava this year with a good season. Players such as Josh Hoover from Indiana, Rocco Becht from Penn State, Bryce Underwood from Michigan, and Malik Washington from Maryland.

Can Iamaleava Bounce Back?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now heading into next year, Bob Chesney is the new head coach and has brought over a staff that helped him lead James Madison to a Sun Belt Championship and a College Football Playoff berth. Chesney has also brought players from James Madison who played very well and can help him this upcoming season.

Last year, Nico did not have an effective running game; he led the Bruins with 505 yards, while the leading running back was redshirt senior Jalen Berger with just 364 yards and two touchdowns. Now this year, the running game is getting a huge boost with Wayne Knight being the lead back. Knight followed Bob Chesney from James Madison as he led the Dukes with 207 carries for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava will also get help in the passing game, as he now has a remodeled, upgraded unit. Players such as Leland Smith and Landon Ellis form an underrated receiving duo this upcoming year.

If everything goes right for Iamaleava, UCLA can be a dark horse that can potentially upset some of the top teams in the conference, and the QB could rise in the rankings and be looked at as a top-five QB in the Big Ten.