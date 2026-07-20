Why Nico Iamaleava Is UCLA's X-Factor This Season

Last year was a season that most UCLA fans would like to forget about. After starting the season 0-3, former head coach DeShaun Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe were let go. While the Bruins won three of their next four games, UCLA would lose its remaining five games, finish with a 3-9 record, and be recognized as one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

After last season, UCLA immediately looked for its new head coach and landed on Bob Chesney. Chesney was coming off a great second season as the head coach at James Madison, leading the Dukes to a Sun Belt Conference Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney is now the head coach of UCLA football and has made many roster changes for the upcoming 2026 college football season. Most position groups, such as the wide receivers, offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, and the secondary, have all been changed through the transfer portal.

However, one position did not change from last year: Nico Iamaleava as the starting quarterback. Heading into next season, Iamaleava will have many eyes watching to see how he improves with a better roster around him.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava Last Season With UCLA

Iamaleava came to UCLA after a very public divorce from the University of Tennessee over NIL.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He then decided to come back home to California to play for the Bruins, and in his first season with UCLA, he did not play well. After a year with the Vols, when he had 2,616 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions, Iamaleava would finish last year with only 1,928 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Nico struggled all season long and, with the offense averaging just 18 points per game, was labeled a “bust” in some people's eyes.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava Heading Into This Season

Bob Chesney saw how much Iamaleava struggled last season and went into the portal, bringing in players to help him out.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weapons on the outside, like Leland Smith and Landon Ellis, along with a much-improved offensive line with Jordan Davis and Hall Schmidt set to be the starting tackles will help. Chesney also went and picked up one of the best groups of five running backs in the transfer portal, in Wayne Knight, to add to the running back room.

With all the improvements across the roster, Iamaleava won't have many excuses not to have a much better season than last year. If Iamaleava has a good year with the improved roster around him, UCLA will be an improved team and reach a Bowl game. However, if he doesn't have a good year, Iamaleava could be looking for a new home to be a starting quarterback.