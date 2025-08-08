All Bruins

UCLA Transfer Stepping Up Amid Major Roster Turnover

Key Lawrence took the leadership reigns and hasn't slowed down as the Bruins go through fall camp.

Connor Moreno

Key Lawrence (12) is pictured at University of Oklahoma media day on OU campus in Norman on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Ou Media Day 2
Key Lawrence (12) is pictured at University of Oklahoma media day on OU campus in Norman on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Ou Media Day 2 / Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

UCLA was one of the many football programs to undergo massive roster shakeup through the transfer portal over the offseason.

While the main goal is to bring in talent that improves team, the turnover and plethora of new faces could be difficult to navigate entering the season. In comes transfer safety Kew Lawrence, who immediately stepped into a leadership role among UCLA's secondary to be the conduit between new faces and new culture.

"That just comes with a lot of years under my belt, honestly," Lawrence said during fall camp on being a leader. "The people that we brought together, the knowledge that Coach Meat [Demetrice Martin] has, and the knowledge that coach Gabe Lynn has.

Sep 23, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Key Lawrence (12) reacts after intercepting the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"It's a lot of things coming together and it's like Floyd Mayweather, he takes a lot from different people and they just mesh it all into one and make one masterpiece. And that's what we're trying to do right now."

Sure, he's a new face, but how did Lawrence go about becoming a leader in a packed secondary position group?

"Day by day," he said. "A wise man learns from other. One day, I might learn from a freshman, one day they pour into me and I might teach them something else. It doesn't matter. We're just all here trying to grind."

Lawrence's Leadership is Being Noticed

Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe had high praise for the redshirt senior transfer in his media availability on Wednesday.

"In the secondary, Key Lawrence is doing a great job," Malloe said. "His leadership skills are stepping up and you can see it carry over to the field, as well as off the field. In the meeting rooms, he's taking a leadership role there, and [players] are holding separate meetings by themselves. They're really taking the initiative to grasp this scheme."

Lawrence is yet another transfer in UCLA's overall secondary group, not just the safeties. He comes to the Bruins by way of Ole Miss, where he missed most of last season. in 2023, he played for Oklahoma and ended the season with 44 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.