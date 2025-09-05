UCLA 2026 Recruiting Class Remains Among Top Ranks
DeShaun Foster reshaped every aspect of the UCLA Bruins football program when he took over two years ago. Look no further than his recruiting efforts, which have produced the program's best recruiting class in recent history.
The class has routinely been in ESPN's top 25, and in Craig Haubert's updated recruiting class rankings, UCLA remains at No. 21 in the nation.
The Bruins have landed 23 commitments in the 2026 class, including four four-stars, all of which are from outside of California. UCLA fans aren't the only ones taking notice; national media pundits like ESPN continue to give Foster and his recruiting staff the respect they deserve. Here's what Haubert had to say about the Bruins' class:
"The DeShaun Foster era got off to a rocky start, but the Bruins are showing some ascension. In recruiting, the former running back knows the importance of a good O-line and pulled a pair of ESPN 300 OLs out of Florida in Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones. Known as Champ, Smith was an Under Armour All-American as a junior and has shown he can play against top competition and be a well-rounded OT. Tight end Camden Jensen should help propel the run game as well, as he is a good blocker.
"The Bruins have added multiple WRs in this class, including in-state four-star Kenneth Moore. Onetime SMU commit Yahya Gaad has a sturdy, muscular build with a good initial burst and is a DE who can set the edge and be tough against the run. They further bolstered their D-line by reaching into Massachusetts and pulling out Tabor Academy teammates DE Carter Gooden and DT Marcus Almada, a three-star with active hands who plays with good leverage and is a nice addition along with the four-star Gooden."
Micah Smith and Carter Gooden are UCLA's two prospects ranked in ESPN's Top 300 Commits.
UCLA's Recruiters Compete for Prospects
What has fueled this Westwood recruiting surge?
Head coach DeShaun Foster admitted he didn't know his staff would be as competitive when it came to recruiting. And defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe during during an early camp media availability in Costa Mesa, echoed his surprise at the ultra-competitive recruiters in-house.
"It's been awesome," Malloe said of the staff's competitive recruiting edge. "It's like, who wants to win the knife set? Who's going to get that prize? I think our coaching staff is so competitive that, as a byproduct of it, we're starting to bring in guys that really fit our culture. So, we're bringing in [coaches] that we're thankful for and we're using them now."
