UCLA Offers Pair of Elite 2027 EDGE Prospects
In this story:
Since taking over as UCLA’s head coach a little over a month ago, Bob Chesney has completely transformed the program, hiring an almost entirely new coaching staff and overhauling the roster during the 2026 transfer portal window.
As the portal window nears its close and things begin to calm down, Chesney and his staff are shifting their focus to the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Bruins have extended offers to several prospects in the class over the past few days, including two four-star EDGEs.
Bruins Offer Two Four-Star EDGEs
In the past few days, UCLA extended offers to two four-star EDGEs: Federick Ards III from Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, and Mekai Brown from Greenwich Country Day High School in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Brown and Ards are two of the top defensive prospects in the entire country and would be welcome additions to UCLA’s 2027 class. Here’s a closer look at both EDGEs and where the Bruins currently stand in their recruitments.
More on Mekai Brown
Brown is a 6’6”, 235-pound EDGE prospect and a top-70 player in the country. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 68 overall recruit in the 2027 class, the No. 7 EDGE, and the No. 1 prospect in Connecticut.
UCLA was the 24th Division I program to offer Brown, who’s being pursued by some of the nation’s top programs, including Indiana, Georgia, and Ohio State. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives Rutgers the highest chance of winning his recruitment, at 29.3%, with Penn State close behind.
Although the Bruins’ offer comes relatively late in Brown’s process, no program currently holds a definitive lead in his recruitment, giving Chesney and company plenty of time to make up ground in the battle for the four-star pass rusher.
More on Federick Ards
Ards is a 6’3”, 220-pound EDGE prospect and a top-110 recruit in the country. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 107 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 16 EDGE, and the No. 11 prospect from Florida.
The Bruins are the 20th Power Four program to offer Ards, who is very interested in his home-state schools of Florida and Miami. Rivals’ RPM gives the Gators the highest chance to win his recruitment at 44.6%, with the Hurricanes trailing at 13.8%.
While it’s going to be hard for UCLA to pull Ards out of Florida, extending him an offer at least opens the door to the possibility of the Bruins landing one of the top pass rushers in the 2027 cycle.
