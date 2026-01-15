UCLA Extends Offer to Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman

With all the noise that new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney has generated during the 2026 transfer portal, fans are excited to see what he can accomplish on the high school recruiting trail as he and his staff begin shifting their focus back toward the 2027 cycle now that the portal window is coming to a close.

The Bruins have already started targeting several 2027 prospects over the past few days and have sent out a flurry of offers, including one to a four-star defensive lineman prospect from Texas who ranks among the nation's top players.

Bruins Offer Four-Star Defensive Lineman

On Jan. 14, UCLA extended an offer to Zane Rowe, a four-star defensive lineman from Guyer High School in Little Elm, Texas. He shared on X that the offer from the Bruins came after a conversation with defensive line coach Sam Daniels.

"After a great conversation with [Sam Daniels,] I’m blessed to say I have an offer from [UCLA Football] #GoBruins," Rowe wrote.

The offer to Rowe is one of the first Chesney has extended to a high school prospect since he took over as the Bruins’ head coach, and the Texas native is as good as any player in the country.

Rivals’ industry rankings list Rowe as the No. 106 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 111 defensive lineman, and the No. 14 prospect from Texas. He had previously committed to Oklahoma but decommitted from the program in early 2025.

Since his decommitment from the Sooners, Rowe has been heavily pursued by several schools. In a recent interview with Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, he highlighted Oklahoma, Oregon, and TCU as the three schools he’s currently most interested in.

While it’s clear the Bruins have a lot of ground to make up in his recruitment, Chesney has already proven he can recruit at a high level during the transfer portal window, so it’s not out of the question that UCLA could make significant progress with Rowe in the coming weeks.

Rowe told Spiegelman he’s nearing a decision and plans to announce his commitment in mid-February. That timeline leaves the Bruins with little time to establish themselves as a contender for him, so Chesney and his staff will need to move quickly if they want a chance to land him.

Although it remains a long shot for UCLA to win Rowe’s recruitment, the offer at least opens the door to the possibility of the Bruins landing one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

