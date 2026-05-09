UCLA's Chesney Shares What He's Learned Throughout Spring

The UCLA Bruins wrapped up spring football last week. Heading into the offseason, there is plenty of optimism around the program, and for good reason.

After going just 3-9 last season. The Bruins made some massive changes. For starters, they fired head coach DeShaun Foster mid-season. From there, they started their long search for their next head coach, landing on former JMU head coach Bob Chesney .

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney went 21-6 over two seasons with JMU. Taking over a transitioning team from FCS to FBS, Chesney made a seamless transition for a growing JMU team. In 2025, they reached unprecedented heights, going 12-2, cruising to a Sun Belt title and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Now with UCLA, Chesney will have his hands full right away. He’ll be taking over a program that has been stuck in the mud since joining the Big Ten two seasons ago, and will look to get the team back towards the top of the conference standings after an especially forgettable 2025 season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Additions

Additionally, plenty of high-impact transfers from that 2025 JMU squad are making the move to Westwood to help kickstart the Bruins’ turnaround. Some of the most notable pieces include running back Wayne Knight and wide receiver Landon Ellis, among many others. Also, quarterback Nico Iamaleava is returning for another season with the Bruins in 2026.

His 2025 campaign was slightly underwhelming, but with a new coaching staff and scheme in place, he should be in line for an improvement in 2026. At the very least, he offers a sliver of continuity for a program undergoing some major shifts.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Bruins capped off their spring with an annual spring game, where fans got a taste of that new flavored optimism. After the game, Chesney shared what he learned the most about his group after seeing them in a game setting for the first time.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Chesney’s Thoughts

“I learned that they love this game,” Chesney said. “I learned that they love every opportunity they get. Like, they're sitting up here. You just watch both of those guys and those 15 practices. If we had another 15, I think they'd be excited about the next 15. And, sometimes you get to the end of spring ball, and you look at guys and think, man, we're done. I'm done. They're done. We're all done. I think we're just getting started. And I think they feel the same way.”