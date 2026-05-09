UCLA's Chesney Shares What He's Learned Throughout Spring
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The UCLA Bruins wrapped up spring football last week. Heading into the offseason, there is plenty of optimism around the program, and for good reason.
After going just 3-9 last season. The Bruins made some massive changes. For starters, they fired head coach DeShaun Foster mid-season. From there, they started their long search for their next head coach, landing on former JMU head coach Bob Chesney.
Chesney went 21-6 over two seasons with JMU. Taking over a transitioning team from FCS to FBS, Chesney made a seamless transition for a growing JMU team. In 2025, they reached unprecedented heights, going 12-2, cruising to a Sun Belt title and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Now with UCLA, Chesney will have his hands full right away. He’ll be taking over a program that has been stuck in the mud since joining the Big Ten two seasons ago, and will look to get the team back towards the top of the conference standings after an especially forgettable 2025 season.
UCLA’s Additions
Additionally, plenty of high-impact transfers from that 2025 JMU squad are making the move to Westwood to help kickstart the Bruins’ turnaround. Some of the most notable pieces include running back Wayne Knight and wide receiver Landon Ellis, among many others. Also, quarterback Nico Iamaleava is returning for another season with the Bruins in 2026.
His 2025 campaign was slightly underwhelming, but with a new coaching staff and scheme in place, he should be in line for an improvement in 2026. At the very least, he offers a sliver of continuity for a program undergoing some major shifts.
The Bruins capped off their spring with an annual spring game, where fans got a taste of that new flavored optimism. After the game, Chesney shared what he learned the most about his group after seeing them in a game setting for the first time.
Chesney’s Thoughts
“I learned that they love this game,” Chesney said. “I learned that they love every opportunity they get. Like, they're sitting up here. You just watch both of those guys and those 15 practices. If we had another 15, I think they'd be excited about the next 15. And, sometimes you get to the end of spring ball, and you look at guys and think, man, we're done. I'm done. They're done. We're all done. I think we're just getting started. And I think they feel the same way.”
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.