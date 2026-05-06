How UCLA’s Transfer Portal Class Will Have Impact in 2026

A new era of UCLA football is beginning in 2026, and there’s a sense of optimism for the first time in quite some time when it comes to football in Westwood.

Perhaps the biggest change comes from the man on the sidelines. After going just 3-9 last season and letting go of former head coach DeShaun Foster after an 0-3 start, the Bruins needed to find their next head coach to lead a struggling program.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UCLA Hired Bob Chesney

They landed on former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney, who was incredibly successful before joining UCLA. Chesney went 21-6 overall in his two seasons with the Dukes, making their transition to FBS extremely smooth. In 2025, JMU went 12-2 and found itself in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history after winning the Sun Belt title.

Now with the Bruins, Chesney will be tasked with getting a middling football program back towards the top of their conference. In their two seasons they’ve spent in the Big Ten, the Bruins are just 8-16. However, Chesney has brought in a lot of talent to turn things around sooner rather than later.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins have brought in many key pieces from last season’s JMU team that made the playoffs. Standouts include running back Wayne Knight and wide receiver Landon Ellis. ESPN’s Max Olson suggests that bringing in those high-impact James Madison talents is what the Bruins got right this offseason.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Olson’s Thoughts

“Chesney is a coaching upgrade and brings in a staff that knows how to develop players,” Olson said. “He stocked UCLA's roster with several of James Madison's best players, including West, Knight, nickel DJ Barksdale, offensive linemen Riley Robell and Carter Sweazie, key defenders Aiden Gobaira and Drew Spinogatti, and productive wide receiver Landon Ellis.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Olson also suggests that some of the transfer portal talent brought in by Chesney and his staff will also have a noticeable impact right away, as the team has brought in no shortage of high-level talent that figures to be integral pieces to the Bruins’ vision for next season and beyond. Some of their most prominent additions include linebacker Sammy Omosigho from Oklahoma and wide receivers Brian Rowe (South Carolina) and Semaj Morgan (Michigan).

Additionally, the team will still have quarterback Nico Iamaleava for next season. Despite an underwhelming 2025 season with the Bruins after transferring from Tennessee, some continuity at the most important position is never a bad thing, and with Chesney now running the show, Iamaleava should be in for an improvement in 2026.