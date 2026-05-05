UCLA's Iamaleava Shares Message to Team Ahead of Summer Offseason

The UCLA Bruins wrapped up their spring football season last weekend. With a new head coach now in place and plenty of new faces up and down the roster, there is a sense of optimism around the program this year.

Bruins fans got the chance to see that revamped roster in person on Saturday during the annual spring game. UCLA has undergone many changes, but perhaps none bigger than the man calling the plays. After an awful 3-9 season last year that saw the Bruins fire former head coach DeShaun Foster, the team hired former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney early in the offseason.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney With JMU

Chesney was very successful at JMU, going 21-6 over his two seasons there, and reaching the College Football Playoff in 2025 after winning the Sun Belt title. Now, he’ll look to recreate that success in Westwood with the Bruins.

On the continuity side of things, the Bruins will have the same quarterback under center next season in the form of Nico Iamaleava. After spending his first two collegiate seasons with Tennessee, he transferred to UCLA for the 2025 season, throwing for 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, a smidge down from his usual numbers while at Tennessee.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the spring now all wrapped up, Iamaleava shared what his message was to the rest of the team heading into a 2026 season full of hope and optimism.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava’s Thoughts

“My message to the team is just stay together,” Iamaleava said. “It’s easy to get away from the facility and go on vacation wherever you want. But, I think this is really where you connect as one and really where work gets done. So, going into this little offseason, this little break we have, I think that was my main message is just stay together throughout."

"Even if you are going on a break, take one of your teammates. Just stay connected with each other so when we come back for fall or summer workouts, we don’t miss a beat.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins will now focus their attention on improving their play later this fall. After two bad seasons since joining the Big Ten, the Bruins are looking to put the rest of the conference on notice with a strong 2026 season. With a renewed vision and some much-needed continuity under center, UCLA figures to make one of college football’s best improvements next season.