UCLA Coaching Search: Why Jonathan Smith Is a Name to Watch
The search is on for the next UCLA Bruins head coach following the dismissal of DeShaun Foster after just 15 games.
This next hire is one of the most important in recent history. As the Bruins continue to struggle in the Big Ten, it's important that UCLA leaders find the right guy who can build a long-lasting culture in Westwood.
So, we're going to go through some of the best candidates for the job, moving on to one of the bigger names being mentioned in UCLA's coaching vacancy -- Michigan State head coach Jonathon Smith.
Meet Jonathan Smith
A Pasadena, California native, Jonathan Smith took the Michigan State Spartans head coaching job two years ago, but there is a world where he could have stayed West Coast. His knowledge of the Big 10 would come in handy for the Bruins.
While he has had recent success as the Spartans' head coach this season, he has had more resources at his disposal. If UCLA were to add him, bring the native back to the West Coast, things could look up for the Bruins' program's future.
Despite recent narratives surrounding the UCLA administration's willingness to invest in the potential of football, this new coaching search marks a new era, backed by UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk, to invest in the overall success of the football program. Smith could look forward to more resources in Westwood should he take the job.
Smith's Coaching Experience
Smith, 46, has a lengthy coaching resume already. The rebuilding job he'd be tasked with at UCLA is optically more difficult than in East Lansing, but he can bring a storied program back to heights it hasn't seen in years.
- 2023 - Present: Michigan State -- Head Coach
- 2018 - 2023: Oregon State -- Head Coach
- 2014 - 2017: Washington -- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
- 2012 - 2013: Boise State -- Quarterbacks Coach
- 2010 - 2011: Montana -- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
- 2004 - 2009: Idaho -- Quarterbacks Coach
- 2002 - 2003: Oregon State -- Graduate Assistant
Smith comes in as one of just a handful of UCLA fan-favorites for the coaching vacancy.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.