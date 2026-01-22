UCLA Adds Line Help with Transfer

The UCLA transfer class is already strong, but it keeps getting better. The Bruins added another player to their class, with some more offensive line help.

JUCO transfer Zaheer Young committed to UCLA three days after receiving an offer from the Big Ten Conference program. It's a huge get for Bob Chesney and his staff, with Boise State, California, Colorado, and others all looking to add the offensive tackle.

Young becomes the 10th player to commit along the offensive line, with the team looking to find the right connections to dominate in the trenches. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder comes in via JUCO school Diablo Valley College and will look to fight it out with some good players to be a starter in 2026.

After no major offers coming out of high school, he spent one season with the Vikings, making five appearances. Rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports, he now gets a chance to show his abilities on the big stage.

A Stacked Offensive Line Room for UCLA

The Bruins have strengthened in many positions, but the offensive line room looks stacked. As mentioned, the staff has now added 10 offensive linemen, joining returnees Sam Yoon and Eugene Brooks. Over the spring, offensive line coach Chris Smith will put the team through their paces to see who will start in Week 1 against California.

Yoon was the starting center, while Brooks was the starter at left guard this past season. With new staff, it's a fresh slate, with nothing guaranteed for previous players.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Three James Madison offensive linemen have followed the staff over, which is a positive. The Dukes were a run-heavy offense, and with running back Wayne Knight also coming in, it's something to be excited about.

Past Bruins teams have been known for running the ball, but it feels like a long time since fans have been treated to a player pounding the ball. Possibly three seasons ago, we were watching Zach Charbonnet dominate defense, along with an impressive offensive line.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with the referees during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The hope is that this crop of offensive linemen will help Knight and others dominate on the ground, unlocking quarterback Nico Iamaleava. We are a long way from the season, but having excitement around the team is something Bruins fans have lacked for a while.

