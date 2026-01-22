UCLA Extends Offer to Talented 2028 Quarterback

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have been highly active on the high school recruiting trail in recent weeks as the Bruins continue targeting some of the top prospects in the country.

While the Bruins are primarily focused on the 2027 recruiting cycle, they are also pursuing several elite recruits in the 2028 cycle, including recently extending an offer to a three-star in-state quarterback.

Bruins Offer Top In-State 2028 Quarterback

On Jan. 20, UCLA extended an offer to Jamar Howard Jr., a three-star quarterback in the 2028 class from Clovis West High School in Fresno, California. He shared on X that his offer from the Bruins came after a conversation with new offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy.

AG2G After a great conversation with @Coach_DKennedy I’m blessed to receive a D1 offer from University of California Los Angeles !!! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/z9gjf8hdIJ — Jamar “JJ” Howard Jr. (@JamarHoward2028) January 20, 2026

“After a great conversation with [Coach Dean Kennedy,] I’m blessed to receive a D1 offer from University of California Los Angeles!!!” Howard wrote.

The Bruins are the 12th Division I program and the eighth Power Four school to offer Howard, joining Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Miami, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. He’s coming off a strong year at Clovis West, where, according to his X, he totaled 2,800 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since taking over as UCLA’s head coach, Chesney has extended offers to several 2027 prospects but hasn’t targeted many 2028 prospects. Howard becomes the first 2028 quarterback the new Bruins staff has offered, highlighting the program’s interest in him.

While it’s still early in his process, he has already established himself as one of the top signal-caller prospects in the country. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 150 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 12 quarterback, and the No. 10 recruit in California.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Given that Howard is from California, the Bruins should get him on campus in Westwood at some point this offseason for an unofficial visit to begin building a relationship with the young signal-caller.

Although Howard has drawn interest from several programs, no school has made significant progress in his recruitment. If the Bruins can make a strong early impression on the three-star quarterback, they should be able to boost their standing with him significantly.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a 2028 prospect, Howard is still a ways away from making a decision. Still, offering him at this stage in his process should help the Bruins gain ground in his recruitment before other programs get involved.

It remains to be seen whether UCLA will compete for him, but extending him an offer at least opens the door for Chesney and company to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class.

