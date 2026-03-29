Cori Close, UCLA Players Commend This Season's Sacrifices

Winning at all levels of sports requires sacrifice, especially for college basketball teams throughout March and the NCAA Tournament.

As the UCLA women's basketball team prepares for another bout in the Elite Eight on Sunday and a chance to reach its second consecutive Final Four, it is filled with plenty of examples of that. Whether it's star players putting in extra work or young players sacrificing opportunities with other programs or transfers taking on new roles, this Bruins team is all-in on doing what it takes to compete for a championship.

"I think it tells you what their purpose is, why they came here," head coach Cori Close told the media during a press conference on Saturday. "It wasn't to get their own stats. It was to be a part of something bigger than themselves. I think every single person on this team has had to choose that at different moments and in different ways. What has been the most fun about being around this group is that they have never wavered in that."

Bruins' Sacrifices

One of the impressive sacrifices is the hard work that senior point guard Kiki Rice has put in this season. Rice suffered a significant injury last April, but was able to return to the lineup in time for the season. She has put up one of her best years yet, with career-highs in points, assists, and steals.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) directs players in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Yet, the most significant sacrifices have come from reserves Charlisse Leger-Walker and Gianna Kneepkens. Both players transferred into the UCLA program after being go-to contributors at their previous stops. However, with the talent this UCLA women's basketball team has, they've had to accept bench roles because their teammates can do things just as well as they can.

"Coming to a program where you're surrounded by great players, at the end of the day, we want to win and be a part of a program that can do that -- whatever that role is that we have to adjust to throughout the season," Leger-Walker said. "I think we've really bought into that."

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It says plenty about the UCLA program that these players would be willing to do that in the current era of college sports, when they could be big pieces and starters for other programs. But what made them want to make that sacrifice at UCLA?

"For me, it was just knowing my values and what I wanted in my next program," Kneepkens said. "I think I was just focused on going to a place where I knew I'd be with great people, and I could grow as a person and as a player."

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8), Oregon Ducks guard Sofia Bell (3) and UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) battle for a rebound during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

By being around these teammates and this coaching staff, Leger-Walker and Kneepkens are also honing the basketball skills that may put them in a better position to pursue professional opportunities in the WNBA or elsewhere.

"It's just learning to play with great players," Kneepkens added. "If that's finding them when they're open, then I'll do that, or if I get to take my shot, I'll do that, too. Just doing whatever the team needs and understanding the moment. time, and score. I think everyone's bought into that, and that's become a strength of ours this season."

Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins celebrate after defeating Minnesota Golden Gophers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Bruins Still Have Work To Do

That's a perfect way to describe the Bruins' approach after falling just short of a championship last year. And there may have been no more perfect example of the culture that has been built within the program than when freshman guard Christina Karamouzi drained a three-pointer in the final seconds of Friday's Sweet 16 win over Minnesota.

Karamouzi has rarely played this season, but she's put in plenty of extra work, and it paid off on the big stage.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Christina Karamouzi (3) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Katie Peiffer (8) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I showed her the clip of her making that shot and watching the bench react to her," Close said. "I said, 'They react that way because they love you so much, and they're excited to celebrate you because you have sacrificed for them and they want to give you your due in your moment.' I wanted her to really pause and see what her teammates see in her. That was worth more than anything."