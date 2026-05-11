Projecting UCLA's 2026-27 Win Total

With UCLA’s offseason nearly complete, we now have a much better idea of how well this team could perform next season.

There is little doubt that UCLA has adequately addressed some of its needs. On the other hand, there are still some glaring issues that could severely limit the Bruins’ ceiling next season. Because of that, their projected win total for 2026-27 might not be what fans expect.

UCLA's Floor

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The most reasonable floor for UCLA next season is around 19 wins. While that number definitely doesn't sound ideal for the Bruins, it is important to remember that UCLA plays in the conference. Not only is the Big Ten one of the most competitive conferences in the country, but it could also be the main reason UCLA struggles to reach the 20-win mark.

Even though that win total might imply UCLA misses the NCAA Tournament outright, it is important to remember the NCAA is expected to expand to a 76-team tournament format. That could still allow UCLA to sneak into the field and salvage what would otherwise feel like a disappointing season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With how UCLA’s roster currently looks, a sub-20-win season is definitely not out of the question. Their offense on paper appears significantly worse than it did last season. Because of that, it would make sense for UCLA to regress in certain areas despite improving elsewhere on the roster.

UCLA's Ceiling

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for UCLA, its ceiling is not dramatically higher than its floor. If everything goes according to plan, the Bruins could realistically surpass 23 wins next season. With improved frontcourt depth, more physicality, and stronger defense, UCLA does look like a team capable of making serious noise.

But as mentioned earlier, there are still major concerns that UCLA has not fully solved, especially at the center position . Without a true anchor in the frontcourt, UCLA may have to patch together lineups using a very inexperienced group of forwards.

Feb 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej MacUra (11) attempts a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

However, if Mick Cronin can turn that glaring weakness into an advantage, UCLA could become a very difficult team to play against. While 23 wins may sound ambitious, it is still well within reach considering how much UCLA improved its overall depth this offseason.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA could realistically end up as one of the weaker teams in the Big Ten or one of the better teams, depending on how quickly its new players develop. It also depends heavily on how much the returning core improves from last season to next.